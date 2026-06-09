Brazil Right-Back Wesley Cut From World Cup

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Key Facts

-Wesley, 22, was Brazil's first-choice right-back heading into the 2026 World Cup.

-He tore a muscle in his left thigh in a friendly win over Egypt in Cleveland on June 6 and left the field in tears.

-An MRI scan the next day confirmed a serious tear, and the football federation cut him from the squad.

-He came through Flamengo, won the 2022 Copa Libertadores, and joined Italy's AS Roma in 2025.

-As a teenager he earned around forty euros a month and worked a second job parking cars.

-Coach Carlo Ancelotti called up Atalanta's Éderson, with Danilo expected to start at right-back.

For Brazil right-back Wesley, the 2026 World Cup ended before it began, undone not by a rival but by his own body in a warm-up match that did not even count.

RTAsk Rio TimesCurious about Latin American culture, food, and life? Ask our reporting asking → The moment Brazil right-back Wesley lost his tournament

It happened about fifteen minutes into a friendly against Egypt in Cleveland on June 6, Brazil's final tune-up before the World Cup. Wesley pulled up with pain in his left thigh, could not continue, and was helped from the pitch, where television cameras caught him crying on the bench as teammates came to console him.

Brazil won the match two to one, but the result was an afterthought. A scan the following day confirmed a serious muscle tear in the adductor of his left leg, the kind of injury that needs weeks of recovery, far longer than the tournament would allow.

The Brazilian Football Confederation, the body that runs the national team, announced the cut that Sunday, calling him a player loved by the group who would always be considered part of the squad chasing a sixth world title. For a 22-year-old who had spent months earning his place, the words were small comfort.

A long climb to the brink

To understand why the moment cut so deep, you have to know where Wesley started. He grew up far from the spotlight at a small club in southern Brazil called Atlético Tubarão, where the wages were so low, reportedly around forty euros a month, that as a teenager he took an evening job parking cars to help make ends meet.

A move to Flamengo, one of Brazil's biggest clubs, changed everything. He became a regular, helped the Rio side win the 2022 Copa Libertadores, South America's equivalent of the Champions League, and grew into one of the most coveted young full-backs on the continent.

In July 2025 he completed the dream of playing in Europe, joining Italy's AS Roma in a deal worth around thirty million euros including bonuses. He scored on his league debut and settled quickly, the latest in a long line of Brazilians to wear the famous red-and-yellow shirt once worn by the legendary Cafu, the right-back he is often compared to.

The shirt he had just made his own

Wesley made his senior Brazil debut in March 2025, in a two-to-one win over Colombia. Under the new head coach, the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, he steadily turned a place in the squad into a place in the team, becoming the first-choice right-back through the qualifying matches that carried Brazil to North America.

That is what makes the timing so cruel, because he had not been handed the role but had won it over months of competitive football. He had travelled to the United States fully expecting to start Brazil's opening match, only for a single stride in a meaningless friendly to take it all away in an instant.

What Brazil do now

On the pitch, Ancelotti now has a gap to fill on the right of his defence. Rather than call up a like-for-like replacement, he summoned the Atalanta midfielder Éderson, widening his options, with the experienced Danilo of Flamengo the likely choice to start at right-back instead.

Brazil have the depth to cope, and a World Cup rarely turns on one full-back. For Wesley, though, the loss is personal rather than tactical, a tournament he had earned and will now watch from afar, with the consolation that, at 22, his story is far from over.

Frequently Asked Questions Why was Wesley cut from Brazil's World Cup squad?

He suffered a serious muscle tear in his left thigh during a friendly against Egypt on June 6. A scan confirmed the injury would keep him out for longer than the tournament, so the federation removed him from the squad.

Who replaces him at right-back?

Coach Carlo Ancelotti called up the Atalanta midfielder Éderson as a squad replacement. The experienced Danilo, of Flamengo, is expected to start at right-back in Wesley's place.

Who is Wesley and where does he play?

He is a 22-year-old Brazilian right-back who came through Flamengo and now plays for AS Roma in Italy. He had become Brazil's first-choice right-back under Ancelotti.

What is his back story?

He began at a small southern club, Atlético Tubarão, on a tiny wage reported at around forty euros a month, working a second job parking cars as a teenager before rising through Flamengo to Europe and the national team.

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