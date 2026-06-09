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Trump Puts Forward Blanche for Attorney General Role
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has officially put forth acting Attorney General Todd Blanche as his permanent choice for the nation’s chief law enforcement officer, forwarding the nomination to the Senate on Monday.
Blanche, who earlier worked as one of Trump’s private lawyers, has been selected to succeed Pam Bondi following her dismissal in April.
This nomination begins the Senate’s confirmation procedure. Blanche requires only a simple majority to be approved, yet his prior involvement with the Jeffrey Epstein case files and his role in advancing a disputed $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund that favored Trump’s associates may complicate the process.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley has expressed his support for Blanche, noting his intention to move the nomination forward without delay.
“Blanche is well-qualified and has shown his dedication to restoring law and order across our country. The Senate Judiciary Committee’s work to process Blanche’s nomination is underway,” Grassley stated, according to CNN.
Blanche, who earlier worked as one of Trump’s private lawyers, has been selected to succeed Pam Bondi following her dismissal in April.
This nomination begins the Senate’s confirmation procedure. Blanche requires only a simple majority to be approved, yet his prior involvement with the Jeffrey Epstein case files and his role in advancing a disputed $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund that favored Trump’s associates may complicate the process.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley has expressed his support for Blanche, noting his intention to move the nomination forward without delay.
“Blanche is well-qualified and has shown his dedication to restoring law and order across our country. The Senate Judiciary Committee’s work to process Blanche’s nomination is underway,” Grassley stated, according to CNN.
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