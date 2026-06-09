MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Silver Acadia Launches Summer Exploration Program in Preparation for Phase 2 Drilling at Nicholas-Denys

June 09, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Silver Acadia Exploration Inc.

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Silver Acadia Exploration Inc. (CSE: SLA) (" SLA " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that following a successful drill program which intersected multiple high grade silver and antimony targets, the Company is launching its summer field and surface exploration program across its flagship Nicholas-Denys Property, as well as its Sedex and Goldstrike properties, all located within the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") in northern New Brunswick.

"The initial drilling and assay results from both the Hachey Zone on the Nicholas-Denys property and the antimony zone on the Sedex property all intersected high grade mineralization and support our geological model," said Julien Davy, CEO of Silver Acadia. "We are awaiting additional assay results from the ongoing drill program at the Hachey and Millstream zones on the Nicholas-Denys project where previous drilling results have exceeded expectations in terms of silver grades and core widths. With that in mind, we have already launched our summer exploration campaign to advance the next phase of growth across our portfolio.

Nicholas-Denys remains our flagship project and is the primary focus of our exploration efforts. The objective of this summer's work program is to refine our geological understanding of the broader mineralized silver and gold corridor and generate high-priority drill targets for our Phase 2 drilling program. We believe the next phase of drilling will be critical in evaluating the broader scale potential of the Nicholas-Denys system and testing whether several historically isolated silver zones form part of a larger, 2- to 3- kilometer continuous mineralized corridor.

At the same time, having exposure to multiple commodities through our Sedex and Goldstrike projects provides valuable optionality for a junior exploration company. In addition to our growing silver-focused strategy at Nicholas-Denys, we are advancing prospective gold and antimony targets within the Bathurst Mining Camp, giving shareholders exposure to several attractive exploration opportunities. We believe this combination of a flagship silver project supported by high-quality gold and critical mineral assets positions Silver Acadia for an active and catalyst-rich second half of 2026."

2026 Summer Program Objectives

Advance Phase 2 drill targeting at Nicholas-Denys Evaluate continuity along the 2 to 3 km Henry-Dante-Hachey-Shaft corridor Advance antimony and gold targets at Sedex Refine gold targets at Goldstrike

Nicholas Denys Property

The 2026 summer field program will place particular emphasis on the approximately 3 km segment of the Rocky Brook-Millstream fault corridor, which hosts the Henry, Dante, Hachey, Shaft and Millstream zones as well as other zones within the Nicholas-Denys Project (Figure 1). Improving the understanding of structural controls and deformation patterns within this corridor will be a key objective, with the goal of refining existing mineralized zones and assessing their potential geological continuity.

As part of this work, Terrane Geosciences of Fredericton has been engaged to conduct a detailed structural analysis of the project area. This study aims to refine the Company's understanding of deformation styles, fault geometries, and the spatial relationships between mineralization and regional structural architecture. It will also identify key data gaps and provide recommendations to guide the Company's follow-up exploration, including drill targeting and broader district-scale exploration strategy development.







Figure 1: Principal exploration corridor encompassing an approximately 3 km by 500 m area hosting multiple high-grade silver and gold occurrences, including numerous historical drill, trench and grab sample results exceeding 100, 500, and 1,000 g/t Ag. The corridor remains open in both directions and represents the core of Silver Acadia's district-scale exploration strategy to evaluate and potentially connect historically isolated mineralized zones within the broader Nicholas-Denys system.

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Sedex Property

Located in the heart of the Bathurst Mining Camp, the Sedex Property hosts prospective VMS, gold, and antimony targets that remain largely underexplored. The property is situated approximately 12 km west of the former Brunswick No. 12 Mine, one of the world's largest underground base metal mines, which historically produced 136 Mt grading 3.44% Pb, 8.74% Zn, 0.37% Cu and 102.2 g/t Ag.

In late 2025, Silver Acadia completed its first drill program on the property and intersected near-surface antimony mineralization grading 2.2% Sb over 1.1 m, including 4.2% Sb over 0.6 m. The drilling confirmed the presence of a structurally controlled antimony-bearing hydrothermal system hosted within a sheared and altered corridor traced over approximately 300 metres and remaining open for expansion.

Management views the Sedex Property as an important source of exploration optionality within the Company's portfolio. In addition to its VMS potential, the presence of antimony and gold mineralization provides exposure to commodities that have attracted significant market attention in recent years.

The 2026 summer field program will focus on prospecting, mapping and target refinement to support a planned late-summer drilling program. Work will be aimed at advancing the antimony discovery while continuing to evaluate the broader gold and VMS potential of the property.

Goldstrike Property

The Goldstrike Property is located immediately west and contiguous to the Company's flagship Nicholas-Denys Project and hosts several promising gold occurrences along the LG Gold Zone, including the Clarinda, Alyssa and Arleau showings.

Exploration completed between 2021 and 2023 identified a significant gold-bearing system associated with a broad brittle-ductile deformation corridor developed along the contact between silicified sediments and the Benjamin Rhyolite. Surface exploration returned grab samples grading up to 455 g/t Au, while trenching returned channel samples grading up to 48.1 g/t Au over 1.0 m. The prospective geological contact hosting the mineralization has been traced for more than 5 kilometres and remains open for further evaluation.

In 2023, the Company completed 1,530 m of diamond drilling in nine holes at the Clarinda Extension target, including an intercept of 1.19 g/t Au over 10.2 m, including 3.0 g/t Au over 3.3 m in hole GS-23-04 (see May 1, 2024 press release). The Company also completed high-resolution drone magnetic surveys to enhance targeting in areas previously covered only by regional government datasets.

The 2026 summer field program will focus on prospecting, mapping and target generation aimed at further defining the property's orogenic gold potential and identifying priority targets for future drill testing.

Qualified Persons and Technical Notes

Julien Davy, P.Geo., M.Sc, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Silver Acadia Exploration Inc., and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Historical results disclosed in this news release were compiled from New Brunswick government assessment reports and other public sources. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to independently verify these historical results, and they should therefore be considered historical in nature.

About Silver Acadia Exploration Inc.

Silver Acadia Exploration Inc. (CSE: SLA) is a diversified mineral exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of large-scale mineral systems in stable mining jurisdictions. The Company controls more than 250 km2 of prospective mineral claims in New Brunswick, Canada.

The Company's projects are located within and adjacent to the Bathurst Mining Camp and host exploration targets typical of the Appalachian geological environment including silver-lead-zinc VMS systems, structurally controlled gold systems, intrusion-related antimony-gold systems, and others.

On behalf of Silver Acadia Exploration Inc.

Julien Davy,

CEO

Silver Acadia Contact Information:

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Wanda Cutler (mobile): +1 (416) 303-6460

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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and activities to vary materially from targeted results and planning. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Silver Acadia' periodic reports, including the annual report, or in the filings made by Silver Acadia from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.







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Source: Silver Acadia Exploration Inc.