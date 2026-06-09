Pakistan: Journalist Shot Dead In Balochistan's Musakhail

MENAFN - IANS) Quetta, June 9 (IANS) A journalist was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Musakhail area of Pakistan's Balochistan province, local media reported citing the police authorities.

Lala Israfeel, who was working as a reporter for a private TV channel, was outside his shop in Musakhail when unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on him, killing him on the spot, police said, Pakistan's daily Dawn reported.

The motive behind the attack is not clear. Police said Israfeel had reported no recent threats. No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Condemning the incident, Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) stated that killing of the journalist has raised“serious concern and distress within the journalistic community", leading Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

In a joint statement, BUJ President Manzoor Ahmed Rind and General Secretary Shah Hussain Tareen urged Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove to take immediate action on the matter. They demanded probe from all angles, determine the motives behind the attack, and bring those behind the attack to justice at the earliest.

Last week, the monthly security assessment released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), revealed that the security situation in Pakistan deteriorated in May, particularly due to increase in terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The latest findings by PICSS showed an increase in terror attacks during May after a brief period of relative decline, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The sharp rise in attacks, casualties, suicide bombings and kidnappings suggest that security challenges remain severe.

As many as 128 terrorist attacks occurred in May in comparison to 101 attacks in April, showcasing a 27 per cent rise. As many as 71 people, 68 security personnel and six members of peace committees were killed while 147 people, 35 security personnel and three peace committee members were injured in terrorist violence in May.

Compared to April, civilian casualties rose from 37 to 71, showcasing a 92 per cent increase while security personnel fatalities rose from 28 to 68, showcasing a 143 rise. Pakistan witnessed six suicide attacks in May, causing death of 34 security personnel and nine civilians, Dawn reported.

Balochistan was the most affected province of Pakistan in May as it recorded 71 terrorist attacks, in comparison to 34 in April, showcasing a 109 per cent rise. As many as 54 kidnappings occurred in Pakistan in May. Of them, 52 kidnappings took place in Balochistan alone.