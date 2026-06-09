403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Goodbuy Purchasing Cooperative Expands Access To Classroom Typing Instruction
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- eReflect Inc. announced that its keyboarding and typing curriculum platform, Typesy, has been approved through Goodbuy Purchasing Cooperative under RFP Number 25-26 6E000, Teaching Aids: Instructional/Classroom Supplies.
As technology becomes increasingly integrated into classroom instruction, schools continue seeking typing programs that help students strengthen keyboarding skills while supporting modern learning environments. Students regularly rely on computers for assignments, writing activities, online assessments, and digital communication throughout the school day.
Keyboarding fluency continues to be an important skill that supports student productivity and participation in technology-based instruction. Many educators are looking for classroom typing software that can be integrated into existing instruction while helping students become more comfortable using classroom technology.
Typesyfor Goodbuy Purchasing Cooperative provides structured K–12 keyboarding instruction through guided typing lessons, interactive exercises, and classroom-focused activities designed to improve typing speed, typing accuracy, and overall keyboard familiarity.
The platform supports typing curriculum implementation across grade levels while giving educators tools to assign lessons, review performance data, and monitor student keyboarding progress through classroom-friendly reporting features.
Students can progress through typing activities at their own pace while reinforcing practical keyboarding habits, digital fluency, and foundational computer skills that support everyday classroom learning.
Designed primarily for K–12 schools, Typesy also helps students strengthen broader technology confidence and digital learning readiness through guided classroom practice activities.
Teachers and administrators interested in learning more about Typesy's keyboarding curriculum can visit:
About eReflect
eReflect is an education technology company dedicated to improving literacy and learning outcomes through innovative digital tools. Its flagship products include Typesy, a comprehensive keyboarding and digital literacy platform used by schools and homeschool environments worldwide, and Wordela, a vocabulary learning system powered by adaptive spaced repetition technology designed to support long-term retention and language development.
Media Contact
As technology becomes increasingly integrated into classroom instruction, schools continue seeking typing programs that help students strengthen keyboarding skills while supporting modern learning environments. Students regularly rely on computers for assignments, writing activities, online assessments, and digital communication throughout the school day.
Keyboarding fluency continues to be an important skill that supports student productivity and participation in technology-based instruction. Many educators are looking for classroom typing software that can be integrated into existing instruction while helping students become more comfortable using classroom technology.
Typesyfor Goodbuy Purchasing Cooperative provides structured K–12 keyboarding instruction through guided typing lessons, interactive exercises, and classroom-focused activities designed to improve typing speed, typing accuracy, and overall keyboard familiarity.
The platform supports typing curriculum implementation across grade levels while giving educators tools to assign lessons, review performance data, and monitor student keyboarding progress through classroom-friendly reporting features.
Students can progress through typing activities at their own pace while reinforcing practical keyboarding habits, digital fluency, and foundational computer skills that support everyday classroom learning.
Designed primarily for K–12 schools, Typesy also helps students strengthen broader technology confidence and digital learning readiness through guided classroom practice activities.
Teachers and administrators interested in learning more about Typesy's keyboarding curriculum can visit:
About eReflect
eReflect is an education technology company dedicated to improving literacy and learning outcomes through innovative digital tools. Its flagship products include Typesy, a comprehensive keyboarding and digital literacy platform used by schools and homeschool environments worldwide, and Wordela, a vocabulary learning system powered by adaptive spaced repetition technology designed to support long-term retention and language development.
Media Contact
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment