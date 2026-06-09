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Actxa And LIF Enter Co-Branded Strategic Partnership To Drive Preventive Health Innovation In Indonesia
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Singapore-based health technology innovator Actxa Pte. Ltd. (“Actxa”) and PT LIF Indonesia (“LIF”), a leading Indonesian digital health company, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of preventive health technologies and personalised wellness solutions in Indonesia.
The partnership brings together Actxa's proven expertise in wearable health technology and digital health innovation with LIF's growing health ecosystem and deep understanding of Indonesian consumers. Together, the companies aim to make health insights more accessible, actionable, and relevant to everyday life, empowering individuals to take a more proactive approach to their wellbeing.
As the first milestone of this collaboration, LIF and Actxa are launching the LIF Core Smart Ring with AI Glucose Scan, a next-generation wearable designed to provide continuous health and wellness insights through a seamless, integrated digital experience.
Prior to this partnership, LIF and Actxa combined expertise with UKRIDA University to conduct a clinical trial involving over 800 participants, clinically validating the world's first non-invasive Blood Glucose Evaluation and Monitoring (BGEM) technology that powers Actxa's AI Glucose Scan.
Under the agreement, LIF has been appointed as Actxa's exclusive integration and commercialisation partner in Indonesia, responsible for bringing the technology to local consumers through its digital health platform, user engagement programs, customer support infrastructure, and wellness ecosystem.
A Shared Vision for Preventive Health
Across Asia, growing awareness of lifestyle-related health challenges is driving demand for technologies that help individuals better understand their health before issues become more serious. Kemenkes (Ministry of Health) reports over 20 million diabetic adults and millions more prediabetic.
Both companies believe that empowering people with meaningful health insights can play an important role in supporting healthier habits and long-term wellbeing.
“Our partnership with Actxa reflects a shared belief that the future of healthcare begins with prevention, education, and empowerment,” said Lina Sugianto, Chief Executive Officer of PT LIF Indonesia.“By combining advanced wearable technology with LIF's digital health ecosystem, we are creating a more accessible and engaging way for Indonesians to understand their health and make informed lifestyle decisions.”
Marcus Soo, Chief Executive Officer of Actxa Pte. Ltd., added,“Indonesia is a priority market for Actxa in Asia as public awareness of healthy living continues to grow.
We are proud to partner with LIF to bring innovative health technologies to more consumers. Beyond introducing a new wearable device, this collaboration represents our shared commitment to helping individuals gain a deeper understanding of their wellbeing through data-driven insights and everyday engagement.”
Introducing the LIF Core Smart Ring
Designed for comfortable 24/7 wear, weighing less than 4 grams and made of high-grade titanium, the LIF Core Smart Ring provides users with continuous visibility into important wellness indicators, including:
.AI Glucose Scan
.Sleep duration and sleep stage analysis
.Sleep quality and recovery trends
.Heart rate monitoring
.Blood oxygen saturation (SpO2)
.VO2 Max estimation
.Moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA)
.Daily activity and wellness trends
Integrated directly with the LIF mobile application, the smart ring transforms health data into easy-to-understand insights that help users better understand the relationship between metabolic health, sleep, recovery, activity, and overall wellness.
Enhancing Wellness Insights Through AI
As part of LIF's broader digital health ecosystem, users of the LIF Core Smart Ring will also have access to AI Glucose Scan powered by BGEM, an innovative wellness feature designed to provide additional glucose-related lifestyle insights.
By combining sleep, recovery, activity, and wellness data from the LIF Core Smart Ring with AI-powered insights available through the LIF platform, users can gain a more holistic understanding of how daily habits may influence their overall well-being.
The integration reflects the shared ambition of both companies to move beyond simple activity tracking and toward more personalised, actionable wellness experiences that encourage healthier lifestyle choices.
Availability
The LIF Core Smart Ring is now available through LIF's official website, official marketplaces, and will soon be available at LIF partner stores Erafone across Jabodetabek and Bali.
The official retail price is IDR 3,999,000 with 0% instalment options for up to 12 months available on respective e-commerce platforms and according to partner store policies.
Know more, LIF Better.
Note: The LIF Core Smart Ring is a wellness tracker device. Data displayed is estimation and trend-based for lifestyle education purposes. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Please consult your health results with a medical professional.
About PT LIF Indonesia
PT LIF Indonesia is a health technology company that develops digital platforms for health wearables, clinics and telemedicine. With a mission to help people and communities develop healthy habits, LIF is committed to delivering integrated, user-centered preventative wellness solutions covering fitness, nutrition and rest.
About Actxa Pte. Ltd.
Established in 2015, Actxa is a preventive health brand creating smart wearables and devices that help people understand their health and live well every day.
Backed by our own team of researchers and proprietary health technologies, including BGEM®, the world's first non-invasive, clinically backed AI-driven blood glucose evaluation and monitoring technology. Actxa turns complex body signals into simple, meaningful insight that support healthier choices and long-term well-being.
The partnership brings together Actxa's proven expertise in wearable health technology and digital health innovation with LIF's growing health ecosystem and deep understanding of Indonesian consumers. Together, the companies aim to make health insights more accessible, actionable, and relevant to everyday life, empowering individuals to take a more proactive approach to their wellbeing.
As the first milestone of this collaboration, LIF and Actxa are launching the LIF Core Smart Ring with AI Glucose Scan, a next-generation wearable designed to provide continuous health and wellness insights through a seamless, integrated digital experience.
Prior to this partnership, LIF and Actxa combined expertise with UKRIDA University to conduct a clinical trial involving over 800 participants, clinically validating the world's first non-invasive Blood Glucose Evaluation and Monitoring (BGEM) technology that powers Actxa's AI Glucose Scan.
Under the agreement, LIF has been appointed as Actxa's exclusive integration and commercialisation partner in Indonesia, responsible for bringing the technology to local consumers through its digital health platform, user engagement programs, customer support infrastructure, and wellness ecosystem.
A Shared Vision for Preventive Health
Across Asia, growing awareness of lifestyle-related health challenges is driving demand for technologies that help individuals better understand their health before issues become more serious. Kemenkes (Ministry of Health) reports over 20 million diabetic adults and millions more prediabetic.
Both companies believe that empowering people with meaningful health insights can play an important role in supporting healthier habits and long-term wellbeing.
“Our partnership with Actxa reflects a shared belief that the future of healthcare begins with prevention, education, and empowerment,” said Lina Sugianto, Chief Executive Officer of PT LIF Indonesia.“By combining advanced wearable technology with LIF's digital health ecosystem, we are creating a more accessible and engaging way for Indonesians to understand their health and make informed lifestyle decisions.”
Marcus Soo, Chief Executive Officer of Actxa Pte. Ltd., added,“Indonesia is a priority market for Actxa in Asia as public awareness of healthy living continues to grow.
We are proud to partner with LIF to bring innovative health technologies to more consumers. Beyond introducing a new wearable device, this collaboration represents our shared commitment to helping individuals gain a deeper understanding of their wellbeing through data-driven insights and everyday engagement.”
Introducing the LIF Core Smart Ring
Designed for comfortable 24/7 wear, weighing less than 4 grams and made of high-grade titanium, the LIF Core Smart Ring provides users with continuous visibility into important wellness indicators, including:
.AI Glucose Scan
.Sleep duration and sleep stage analysis
.Sleep quality and recovery trends
.Heart rate monitoring
.Blood oxygen saturation (SpO2)
.VO2 Max estimation
.Moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA)
.Daily activity and wellness trends
Integrated directly with the LIF mobile application, the smart ring transforms health data into easy-to-understand insights that help users better understand the relationship between metabolic health, sleep, recovery, activity, and overall wellness.
Enhancing Wellness Insights Through AI
As part of LIF's broader digital health ecosystem, users of the LIF Core Smart Ring will also have access to AI Glucose Scan powered by BGEM, an innovative wellness feature designed to provide additional glucose-related lifestyle insights.
By combining sleep, recovery, activity, and wellness data from the LIF Core Smart Ring with AI-powered insights available through the LIF platform, users can gain a more holistic understanding of how daily habits may influence their overall well-being.
The integration reflects the shared ambition of both companies to move beyond simple activity tracking and toward more personalised, actionable wellness experiences that encourage healthier lifestyle choices.
Availability
The LIF Core Smart Ring is now available through LIF's official website, official marketplaces, and will soon be available at LIF partner stores Erafone across Jabodetabek and Bali.
The official retail price is IDR 3,999,000 with 0% instalment options for up to 12 months available on respective e-commerce platforms and according to partner store policies.
Know more, LIF Better.
Note: The LIF Core Smart Ring is a wellness tracker device. Data displayed is estimation and trend-based for lifestyle education purposes. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Please consult your health results with a medical professional.
About PT LIF Indonesia
PT LIF Indonesia is a health technology company that develops digital platforms for health wearables, clinics and telemedicine. With a mission to help people and communities develop healthy habits, LIF is committed to delivering integrated, user-centered preventative wellness solutions covering fitness, nutrition and rest.
About Actxa Pte. Ltd.
Established in 2015, Actxa is a preventive health brand creating smart wearables and devices that help people understand their health and live well every day.
Backed by our own team of researchers and proprietary health technologies, including BGEM®, the world's first non-invasive, clinically backed AI-driven blood glucose evaluation and monitoring technology. Actxa turns complex body signals into simple, meaningful insight that support healthier choices and long-term well-being.
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