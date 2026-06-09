State Of Consumer Data 2026: Americans Want Big Tech To Come Clean On Smart Device Tracking

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Smart TVs, voice assistants, doorbell cameras, and AI tools are now part of everyday life, but Americans are growing uneasy about what those devices may be collecting behind the scenes.

According to the Reviews State of Consumer Data 2026 report, 83% of Americans would support legislation requiring smart device manufacturers to clearly disclose data collection practices in plain language. The report also found that 78% would disconnect a device if they learned it was collecting more data than disclosed.

"People have grown accustomed to the ease and convenience of smart devices, but that doesn't mean they're comfortable being watched, listened to, or tracked without a clear explanation," said Tim Tincher, media relations specialist at Reviews. "Consumers are sending a clear message: if you're going to collect our data, at least be upfront about it."

Key findings from the State of Consumer Data 2026 report:

- 83% of Americans would support legislation requiring smart device manufacturers to disclose data collection practices in plain language.

- 78% would disconnect a device if they found it was collecting more data than disclosed.

- 77% of households own a smart TV, making it the most widely owned connected home device.

- 74% would switch to a competing brand with better privacy practices if a device crossed a line on data collection.

- 65% are concerned about Amazon Alexa and Google Gemini collecting their data, while 64% have the same concern about ChatGPT and 63% about Siri.

With smart TVs in more than three-quarters of American homes, questions about what manufacturers do with viewing data, ad tracking, and user privacy are becoming harder to ignore.

Consumers largely feel they should not have to research how tech companies are handling their data, driving widespread support for plain-language disclosure legislation.

The full report is available at:

Methodology: Reviews surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults online for the State of Consumer Data 2026. Results were stratified by age, gender, and geographic region to reflect U.S. Census data. The survey covered connected device ownership, smart device data awareness, brand trust, privacy experiences, AI assistant attitudes, and responses to invasive data collection.

About Reviews: Featured in CNBC, The New York Times, USA Today, and more, Reviews helps people choose the right home services and products with confidence. Its team of expert reviewers combines hands-on testing, thorough research, and real customer insights to break down complex options into clear, practical guidance consumers can trust.