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TOLT Technologies Supports New Power Wheelchair Control Feature On Apple Vision Pro
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- TOLT Technologies announced that its alternative drive system will support a new power wheelchair control feature on Apple Vision Pro, giving users the ability to drive their power wheelchairs using only their eyes. The integration, unveiled as part of Apple's annual accessibility preview, will be available later this year in the United States.
For many people who use power wheelchairs, driving with a joystick is not an option. Alternative drive controls are essential to independent movement, and the bar for those controls is high. They need to be accurate, responsive, and reliable across the full range of environments a person moves through in a day. Apple Vision Pro provides an excellent option, with precision eye-tracking that doesn't require frequent recalibration, works in a variety of lighting conditions, and offers driving support in controlled outdoor spaces, giving TOLT Technologies users a new way to drive across the environments that matter most to them.
About TOLT Technologies
TOLT Technologies is a women-owned, Duvall, Washington-based company building alternative drive systems for power wheelchair users. Founded on the belief that independent mobility is a fundamental right, TOLT works at the intersection of assistive technology, hardware engineering, and inclusive design to give users responsive, reliable, and intuitive ways to move through the world. The company partners with leading technology providers, clinicians, and the disability community to expand what is possible in power wheelchair control.
For many people who use power wheelchairs, driving with a joystick is not an option. Alternative drive controls are essential to independent movement, and the bar for those controls is high. They need to be accurate, responsive, and reliable across the full range of environments a person moves through in a day. Apple Vision Pro provides an excellent option, with precision eye-tracking that doesn't require frequent recalibration, works in a variety of lighting conditions, and offers driving support in controlled outdoor spaces, giving TOLT Technologies users a new way to drive across the environments that matter most to them.
About TOLT Technologies
TOLT Technologies is a women-owned, Duvall, Washington-based company building alternative drive systems for power wheelchair users. Founded on the belief that independent mobility is a fundamental right, TOLT works at the intersection of assistive technology, hardware engineering, and inclusive design to give users responsive, reliable, and intuitive ways to move through the world. The company partners with leading technology providers, clinicians, and the disability community to expand what is possible in power wheelchair control.
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