Jordan Participates In Arab Forum On Early Childhood Institutional Quality In Tunis

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Tunis, June 8 (Petra) -- Jordan is participating in the Arab Forum for the Quality and Excellence of Early Childhood Institutions, which commenced on Monday in the Tunisian capital. The two-day event is organized by the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) alongside the UNESCO Regional Center for Quality and Excellence in Education (RCQE).

Held under the theme "Quality of Childhood... Sustainability of the Future," the forum gathers regional experts to present the Arab Normative Framework for Evaluating the Quality of Early Childhood Institutions. Developed as a joint regional project between the UNESCO RCQE and ALECSO, the framework's core philosophy, dimensions, and practical applications are being highlighted during the sessions.

Alia Arabiat, representing the Queen Rania Teacher Academy and serving as a member of the project's expert panel, delivered a presentation mapping out the current evaluation metrics for early childhood institutions across 11 Arab nations. The comprehensive data was gathered by local researchers who underwent specialized training on data collection methodologies.

Arabiat noted that the findings revealed noticeable disparities among Arab states regarding the frequency of internal and external evaluations, as well as variations in the mandatory implementation of institutional quality management systems.

Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Mudeiris, Director General of the UNESCO RCQE, stated that enhancing educational quality is a continuous, evolving journey. He emphasized that joint Arab cooperation is essential to ensure sustainable educational development in a global landscape marked by rapid technological advancements and knowledge expansion.

For his part, Director General of ALECSO Mohamed Ould Amar reaffirmed the organization's commitment to supporting regional efforts aimed at modernizing educational frameworks and elevating early childhood quality. He noted that these initiatives are firmly anchored in the strategic visionary plan to upgrade and optimize education across the Arab world.

//Petra// AF