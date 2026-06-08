WISeKey, The Hashgraph Group and Hedera Launch QAIT Q-Day Security Assessment Platform on the SEALCOIN Quantum Marketplace

First Quantum Security Service to Launch Within SEALCOIN's Dedicated Quantum Marketplace, Enabling Organizations to Assess and Prepare for Quantum-Era Cybersecurity Risks

Geneva, Switzerland – June 8, 2026 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN; NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity and IoT, today announced the launch of a dedicated Quantum Marketplace within the SEALCOIN platform and the introduction of its flagship application, the QAIT Q-Day Security Assessment Platform. Developed in collaboration with The Hashgraph Group (THG) and Hedera, the platform is designed to help enterprises, governments and critical infrastructure operators evaluate, monitor and mitigate cybersecurity risks associated with the emergence of quantum computing.

As quantum computers advance toward the capability of breaking traditional public-key cryptography systems such as RSA and ECC, cybersecurity experts worldwide are warning of the approaching“Q-Day”, the moment when existing digital security infrastructures could become vulnerable to quantum attacks. The consequences could affect financial systems, critical infrastructure, government communications, healthcare networks, digital identities, IoT ecosystems and blockchain technologies.

The QAIT Q-Day Security Assessment Platform combines artificial intelligence, blockchain transparency and post-quantum security expertise to provide organizations with a comprehensive evaluation of their readiness for the quantum era.

The platform represents a dedicated service offering within the SEALCOIN Quantum Marketplace, a specilized environment for quantum-era cybersecurity, post-quantum cryptography, quantum risk assessment, secure digital identity and future quantum-enabled services.

Through the marketplace, enterprises, governments, researchers and technology providers will be able to access specialized quantum readiness services, security assessments, compliance reporting tools, post-quantum migration capabilities and future quantum-secure applications using QAIT as the native utility and settlement token.

Built on Hedera's enterprise-grade and quantum-secure distributed ledger technology and supported by The Hashgraph Group's technology engineering team and the wider Hedera global innovation ecosystem, the platform will enable organizations to:

The QAIT Q-Day Security Assessment Platform establishes the operational utility for QAIT within the SEALCOIN Quantum Marketplace. Advanced assessments, AI-driven reporting, compliance evidence management, continuous monitoring services and future marketplace applications will be accessible through QAIT-powered transactions, creating a practical framework for quantum-era cybersecurity services.

“Quantum computing represents both one of humanity's most significant technological opportunities and one of its greatest cybersecurity challenges,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey.

“With the launch of the SEALCOIN Quantum Marketplace and the QAIT Q-Day Security Assessment Platform, we are creating a practical ecosystem where organizations can evaluate quantum risks, access post-quantum security services and prepare for the next generation of digital infrastructure. This initiative brings together artificial intelligence, distributed ledger technology and cybersecurity expertise to address one of the most important transitions facing the digital economy.”

“The Hashgraph Group is committed to fostering trusted and verifiable digital innovation that addresses real-world security challenges,” said Stefan Deiss, Co-Founder and CEO of The Hashgraph Group.

“Quantum readiness is rapidly becoming a strategic priority, and this initiative provides organizations with the tools necessary to understand and address emerging risks while leveraging Hedera's secure distributed ledger technology and innovation ecosystem.”

Jonathan LLamas, Chief Product and Strategy Officer of SEALCOIN AG, added:

“The SEALCOIN platform was designed to enable trusted machine-to-machine and service-to-service economies through decentralized infrastructure. The launch of the Quantum Marketplace extends that vision into the quantum era by providing a dedicated environment where organizations can discover, access and consume quantum readiness and post-quantum cybersecurity services. QAIT serves as the utility layer connecting users, providers and digital trust services across this emerging ecosystem.”

The initiative aligns with growing global efforts to accelerate the adoption of quantum-resistant technologies following recommendations from cybersecurity agencies, standards bodies and governments worldwide. The platform is expected to support organizations across sectors including finance, telecommunications, healthcare, defense, manufacturing, transportation, energy and smart cities.

The first phase of the platform is scheduled to launch in 2026 and will be made available globally to enterprises, public sector institutions and critical infrastructure operators.

By combining the strengths of AI, distributed ledger technology and post-quantum security expertise, QAIT, SEALCOIN, Hedera and The Hashgraph Group aim to establish a new benchmark for quantum readiness assessment and digital resilience in the age of quantum computing.

About QAIT Association

The QAIT Association is a Swiss non-profit organization dedicated to advancing trusted decentralized digital infrastructure and autonomous machine economies. The Association governs the economic and trust layer of the SEALCOIN ecosystem and oversees the issuance and governance of the QAIT token, which serves as a programmable settlement mechanism for machine-to-machine transactions across decentralized marketplaces.

For more information about QAIT Associaiton, visit

About The Hashgraph Group

The Hashgraph Group (THG) is a Swiss-based Web3 and AI technology engineering company operating within the Hedera ecosystem and specialized in the design, development and deployment of enterprise-grade solutions on Hedera, delivering trust infrastructure for the Web3 agentic economy.

For more information about THG, visit

About Hedera

Hedera is an open-source, leaderless proof-of-stake public network governed by leading global organizations. Built on the Hashgraph consensus algorithm, Hedera provides enterprise-grade performance, security and sustainability for decentralized applications and digital trust services.

For more information, visit

About The Hashgraph Group

The Hashgraph Group (THG) is a Swiss-based Web3 and AI technology engineering company operating within the Hedera ecosystem and specialized in the design, development, and deployment of enterprise-grade solutions on Hedera, delivering trust infrastructure for the Web3 agentic economy. For more information about THG, visit

About Hedera

Hedera is an open-source, leaderless proof-of-stake public network governed by leading global organizations. Built on the Hashgraph consensus algorithm, Hedera provides enterprise-grade performance, security, and sustainability for decentralized applications and digital trust services

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA, which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and houses the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and/or its subsidiaries (collectively,“WISeKey,”“our” or“us”) and its businesses. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“project,”“will,” and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause WISeKey's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include: our ability to convert our pipeline into actual sales; the ability to realize WISeKey's anticipated growth strategies and profitability; the development of post-quantum cryptography products and the potential market for such products; WISeKey's plans for global customer base expansion; the expansion of the WISeSat project and the QSOC initiative; the timing and expected revenues from the commercial deployment of the QS7001 quantum-resistant semiconductor; the sufficiency of cash to meet liquidity needs; WISeKey's ability to attract and retain customers; changes in economic conditions; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in WISeKey's filings with the SEC. WISeKey is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Statements regarding our business pipeline are based on management's current estimates of potential revenue opportunities and do not represent backlog or contracted revenue. Pipeline conversion is subject to numerous factors including customer validation, technical integration requirements, certification timelines, and market conditions. There can be no assurance that pipeline opportunities will convert to actual sales or that such conversion will occur within anticipated timeframes.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FinSA's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey. Given the risks and uncertainties described herein, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.



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