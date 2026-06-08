Welcome Address By The High Commissioner Of The Republic Of Cyprus To The UK, Dr Kyriacos Kouros, At The Cypriot Wine Festival & Business Expo 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) 6 June 2026

Dear compatriots, organisers, exhibitors, producers and visitors,

It is a great pleasure and honour to meet and greet you all to the Cypriot Wine Festival and Business Expo (CyWineFest) 2026. This weekend, we celebrate one of the oldest and most enduring expressions of the rich Cypriot culture.

Wine is much more than an agricultural product. It is part of our history, our landscape, our traditions and our way of bringing people together. In few words it characterizes community.

The island of Cyprus has been renowned for its wines for thousands of years. For nearly 6.000 years, the vine has been cultivated on our island, shaping communities, livelihoods and traditions that continue to this day. The medieval chronicler Leontios Machairas wrote of a Cyprus blessed by the richness of its land and the abundance of its produce. Centuries later, our vineyards remain an important part of that story.

Today, more than 40 modern wineries in Cyprus continue this remarkable tradition. They combine knowledge passed down through generations with innovation, expertise and ambition, producing wines that are increasingly recognised and awarded internationally.

Among them remains the legendary Commandaria, widely recognised as the oldest branded wine still in production. It was famously described by King Richard the Lionheart as“the Wine of Kings and the King of Wines.” Alongside Commandaria, Cyprus cultivates a remarkable range of indigenous grape varieties, including Xynisteri, Maratheftiko, Yiannoudi, Morokanella, Promara, Spourtiko and Vasilissa, each contributing its own character to the rich mosaic of Cypriot winemaking.

Alongside our wines, Zivania –a brandy produced from the distillation of a mixture of grape pomace– and local dry wines made from Xynisteri and Mavro grapes, remains a proud symbol of Cypriot hospitality and tradition.

As Cyprus holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, this festival reminds us that Europe is built not only through institutions and policies, but also through the spread and interchange of culture, heritage, trade and more importantly on human connection. The exchange of products, experiences, traditions and ideas has always brought people closer together. Cyprus has long stood at the crossroads of three continents, and we continue to see ourselves as a bridge between peoples and regions.

This is why events such as this matter. They allow us to celebrate our heritage, while also looking towards the future. They create opportunities for dialogue, cooperation and economic growth. They strengthen the ties between Cyprus and the United Kingdom, two countries connected by history, friendship and vibrant people-to-people links.

The United Kingdom remains one of Cyprus' most important trading partners and its largest export market. Domestic exports of Cypriot products to the UK exceed €200 million annually, with food and beverages accounting for approximately 80% of the total value. Halloumi, Cyprus' most iconic export, leads the way, with more than 20,000 tonnes consumed every year by UK consumers, followed by citrus fruits, potatoes, and aromatic herbs as other key exports.

At the same time, more than one-third of Cyprus' wineries already export their wines to the British market. This growing presence reflects not only the exceptional quality of Cypriot wines but also the significant opportunities that exist to further strengthen trade and economic cooperation between our two countries.

At a time when conflict and instability continue to affect many parts of the world, including our own region and while our island remains partially occupied for over half a century, gatherings such as this remind us of something simple but important: that culture, hospitality, trade and shared experiences still have the power to bring people together; and help us maintain an identity as a compass of survival during this trying times full of a variety of threats.

Even in the medieval Rhymes of Affection, written centuries ago in Cyprus, we encounter a world of celebration, companionship and human connection. Those values remain just as relevant today.

I would like to congratulate the organisers, the exhibitors, the producers and all those whose dedication and hard work have made this festival possible. Through your efforts, visitors have the opportunity not only to discover exceptional wines and products, but also to experience the story of Cyprus itself.

Dear compatriots,

I invite everyone present to enjoy everything this festival has to offer. Let us taste the wines, meet the producers, discover new flavours and new partnerships, and celebrate the creativity, resilience and hospitality that define Cyprus.

And as we do so, let us remember the wisdom of Ancient Athenian comic play writer Aristophanes. In his play entitled Peace, when peacefulness finally returns in Athens, it is not marked by grand speeches or ceremonies, but by people gathering together and sharing the simple pleasures of life.

So, let us raise our glasses together, to peace, to friendship, to cooperation. And to the continued success of our place of origin and the country which hosts us all now.

It is now my great honour to declare the Cypriot Wine Festival and Business Expo 2026 officially open.

Thank you, and enjoy the weekend.

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