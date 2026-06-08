Tees Valley Tennis Foundation Opens Applications For Funded Summer Camp Places

Tees Valley Tennis Foundation has opened applications for funded summer camp day places at Tennis World, giving local young people the opportunity to take part in tennis and padel activity during the school summer holidays where cost may otherwise be a barrier.

The registered charity will fund one summer camp day place for up to 25 eligible young people aged 8–16 who are based at a TS postcode address and where cost may otherwise prevent or limit attendance.

Each approved place will include tennis, padel and food during a summer camp day at Tennis World.

Applications are now open and will close at the end of Sunday 12 July 2026. Parents or guardians can read the full details, view available camp dates and apply through the Foundation's website at org/apply/.

Phil Lowe, Chair of Trustees at Tees Valley Tennis Foundation, said: "This is an important first step for the Foundation. We were established to help young people take part in tennis or padel where cost is a barrier, and this pilot allows us to begin putting that purpose into action over the summer holidays.

“By funding a limited number of summer camp day places, we hope to give more local young people the chance to take part and enjoy the sport. We are grateful to Tennis World for working with us on this first pilot.”

The opportunity is open to eligible young people whether they already play tennis or padel, play at another venue, are Tennis World members, or have never played before. Applications must be submitted by a parent or guardian.

Places are limited and applications will be assessed by Tees Valley Tennis Foundation. Submitting an application does not guarantee that a funded place will be offered. Full eligibility and application details are available through the Foundation's website.

Tennis World is supporting Tees Valley Tennis Foundation as a Community Charity Partner, helping raise awareness of the charity and its work with young people across the Tees Valley and surrounding area.

Tees Valley Tennis Foundation supports young people aged 8–18 across the Tees Valley and surrounding area where cost is a barrier to starting, continuing or progressing in tennis or padel.

How to Apply

Parents or guardians can read full details and submit an application at:

Applications close at the end of Sunday 12 July 2026.

Ends

Notes to Editors

Tees Valley Tennis Foundation is a registered charity: Charity Number 1217846.

The Foundation supports young people aged 8–18 across the Tees Valley and surrounding area where cost is a barrier to starting, continuing or progressing in tennis or padel.

This pilot is open to eligible young people aged 8–16, reflecting Tennis World's summer camp age range.

Up to 25 funded summer camp day places are available.

Each approved place includes tennis, padel and food during one summer camp day at Tennis World.

Full details and applications: org/apply/.