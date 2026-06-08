UMT's LPD Engages Wiesbaden Civilians

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)The 2d Theater Signal Brigade's Unit Ministry Team hosted a dynamic Leadership Professional Development event, May 14, 2026, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany, drawing Department of the Army Civilians from across the installation.

The session focused on“The 5 Languages of Appreciation in the Workplace,” offering participants practical tools to build stronger, more resilient teams.

The professional development event aimed to help leaders and team members discover how to express appreciation to colleagues in ways that resonate on a personal level.

As participants explored each of the five languages, they learned how these approaches can foster a positive work environment, boost employee engagement, and strengthen team cohesion. These outcomes, leaders say, are crucial not only for civilian workplaces but also for military units, where teamwork and morale directly impact operational success.

Stephanie Smith, the brigade's Supervisory Human Resources Specialist, was among those eager to participate.

“I attended the event because I was interested in what the chaplain had to share with the civilian workforce,” she said.

William Whitman echoed Smith's sentiments, noting his own motivation for attending stemmed from the UMT's strong reputation for facilitating impactful events.

“I attended the BSRT event because our Brigade Chaplain's office consistently hosts professional, focused events, and I was interested in his perspective on recognition in the workplace,” Whitman said.

Throughout the event, attendees watched videos and discussed their preferences for giving and receiving appreciation. These interactive sessions encouraged participants to reflect on their workplace relationships and consider new ways to build trust within their teams.

“I learned my language of appreciation and also took extra books for the rest of my team to have and do the survey for team building/bonding, discussion,” Smith said.

Reflecting on one of the workshop's key takeaways, Whitman emphasized the importance of recognizing individual preferences.

“I learned that everyone has different 'language styles' for how they prefer to be appreciated, and understanding these differences is essential for effective recognition and fostering a positive work environment,” Whitman said.

Events like this are part of the ongoing mission of Army Unit Ministry Teams, which serve as vital resources for both Soldiers and Civilians. UMTs provide spiritual support, counseling, and professional development opportunities, thereby strengthening unit resilience and readiness.

By facilitating these workshops, the 2d Theater Signal Brigade's UMT plays a key role in cultivating a supportive environment where every member's contributions are recognized and valued.

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