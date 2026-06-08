Rahul Roy Recreates Magic Of 'Tere Dar Par Sanam' From 'Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Bollywood actor Rahul Roy, who also calls himself an“influencer”, has recreated the magic of his song 'Tere Dar Par Sanam' from the1993 film 'Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee'.

Rahul shared a video of himself walking in a garden dressed in an all white outfit with the Kumar Sanu song playing as the background score.

He captioned the clip on Instagram:“Sometimes I am also an Influencer.”

Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Ayee was directed by Mahesh Bhatt, and starred Pooja Bhatt alongside Rahul. The song "Tere Dar Par Sanam" was sung in both male and female versions by Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam.

The film followed the story of Rahul, who falls in love with Pooja who is mentally unstable but she is sent to an asylum where she dies in a fire. Her memories keep haunting him as he is unable to get over her.

Talking about Rahul Roy, the actor rose to fame with his debut film Aashiqui, which released in 1990 and had gone on to become a massive blockbuster. His on-screen pairing with Anu Aggarwal in the movie, became iconic, and more with the backing of film's music and romance, it made both Rahul and Anu overnight sensations.

Following Aashiqui, Roy went on to feature in films like Junoon, Sapne Saajan Ke, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Gumrah, among others. He later participated in the reality show Bigg Boss season 1 and won.

In 2020, Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke while shooting in Kargil, following which he underwent a long recovery process.

His most recent work on the big screen includes the 2023 film Agra, an eroticpsychological drama film directed by Kanu Behl. It also features debutant Mohit Agarwal, Priyanka Bose, Adhiraj Sharma, Devas Dikshit, Ruhani Sharma, Vibha Chibber, Sonal Jha, and Aanchal Goswami in pivotal roles.

The film follows Guru, a young single call center employee who still lives with his parents. Consumed by frustration, he plunges into a fever bordering on insanity, between pathetic fantasies, dating apps and hysterical self-harm. It premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival Directors' Fortnight.