75-Year-Old Shot Dead Near Highway In UP's Amethi Police Launch Probe

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) A 75-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants near a National Highway in Lodhianwa village under Jagdishpur Kotwali area of Amethi district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning, in a shocking incident that has triggered tension in the locality.

The victim, identified as Hiralal Dwivedi, had reportedly stepped out of his home in the morning for routine work when the attack took place near the highway stretch. Locals said they heard gunshots and rushed towards the spot, where they found the elderly man lying in a critically injured condition.

Family members and villagers immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. The incident has caused fear and anger among residents, who have demanded swift action against those responsible.

Police teams reached the spot soon after being informed. They cordoned off the area and began a detailed investigation.

Officials said that the body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. They further mentioned that forensic teams are currently examining the crime scene to collect evidence, including shell casings and other material clues.

Speaking about the incident, Amethi CO Atul Kumar Singh said,“On June 8, Jitendra Kumar Dwivedi, a resident of Ludhiyawa village under Jagdishpur Police Station in Amethi district, was informed that his uncle, Hiralal Dwivedi, had gone out in the morning to attend to nature's call when an unidentified person allegedly shot and killed him. Upon receiving the information, the Jagdishpur Police immediately reached the spot, took custody of the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination.”

Police officials said that multiple angles are being examined, including personal enmity and local disputes, though no arrests have been made so far.

Efforts are underway to identify and trace the unidentified assailants involved in the attack.

Security has been stepped up in the area as investigations continue, and senior officers have assured strict action once the accused are identified.

Further details are awaited.