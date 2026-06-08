Posters Mocking INDIA Bloc Leaders Surface Ahead Of Alliance Meeting In Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Ahead of a key meeting of the INDIA bloc, several posters featuring prominent opposition leaders, including Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, and DMK President M.K. Stalin, surfaced in parts of the national capital on Monday.

The posters do not carry the name of any organisation or individual and appear to have been put up anonymously. A common message printed on all the posters reads:“INDIA alliance wale jo aapas mein lad rahe hain, wo saath mein kya ladenge” (Those who are fighting among themselves in the INDIA alliance, how will they fight together?).

One of the posters featuring Mamata Banerjee carried a quote that read:“Agar Congress gathbandhan (INDIA bloc) ko nahi chala sakti, to main ise chala sakti hoon” (If Congress cannot lead the alliance, I can lead it).

Another poster attributed to Banerjee stated:“Congress apni vishwasniyata kho rahi hai. Hum Congress par nirbhar nahi reh sakte” (Congress is losing its credibility. We cannot depend on Congress).

A poster featuring Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann carried the quote:“Dilli aur Punjab mein maayein apne bachchon ko ek chhoti si kahani sunati hain - ek thi Congress" (In Delhi and Punjab, mothers tell their children a short story - once there was Congress).

Another poster displayed a quote attributed to Sharad Pawar, which read:“Rahul Gandhi mein consistency ki kami hai” (Rahul Gandhi lacks consistency).

A poster featuring Pinarayi Vijayan quoted him as saying:“Rahul Gandhi ek rashtriya star ke neta hain, lekin phir bhi unmein itni si samajh nahi hai jitni Congress ke ek aam sthaniya karyakarta mein hoti hai” (Rahul Gandhi is a national-level leader, yet he lacks the understanding that an ordinary local Congress worker possesses).

Meanwhile, a poster featuring Arvind Kejriwal carried the message:“Galti se bhi Congress ko vote mat de dena” (Do not vote for Congress, even by mistake).

Another poster featuring M.K. Stalin stated:“Congress ke neta un logon ki tarah hain jo usi naav mein chhed karte hain jismein ve khud safar kar rahe hote hain” (Congress leaders are like those who drill holes in the very boat they are travelling in).

Twenty-three political parties have confirmed their participation in the INDIA bloc meeting being held in New Delhi on Monday, according to Congress.

The meeting comes at a time when the coalition is facing growing internal strains, with key ally DMK staying away and Left parties expressing dissatisfaction over recent developments within the alliance.

The gathering, branded as the“INDIA janbandhan” meeting, is expected to deliberate on the alliance's future course, including preparations for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and coordination on key political issues.

The meeting will be held at the Constitution Club and is seen as an important exercise in opposition unity at a time when parties in the alliance are seeking to strengthen cooperation against the ruling government.