Uddhav Thackeray To Virtually Attend INDIA Bloc Meet, Raut Affirms Stand

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray will participate in the INDIA bloc meeting virtually on Monday, said Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and called the party a "committed member" of the alliance.

According to senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, 23 political parties will be in attendance at the meeting, which will take place at the Constitution Club in the national capital.

Amid visible cracks between Congress and DMK, which used to be staunch INDIA bloc allies, Sanjay Raut clarified Sena (UBT)'s commitment to further strengthening the alliance in the run-up to the 2029 General Elections. "Today, in the INDIA Bloc meeting in Delhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray will participate virtually. Shiv Sena (UBT) remains a committed member of the INDIA Alliance. Our consistent stand has been -- and will continue to be -- that the INDIA Bloc must become more united and stronger. We will fight together against the grave challenges facing the nation and bring meaningful change in 2029," the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said.

Congress and Uddhav Thackeray have been allies since 2019, and have contested elections alongside NCP (SCP) under the Maha Vikas Aghadi banner in Maharashtra.

Key Issues for Discussion

Congress leader Srikant Jena told ANI that the Opposition parties will discuss the economic situation and India's foreign policy in the meeting. Jena said, "We will deliberate on serious issues like the economic situation, our foreign policy and many other things. The main agenda, I think, will be to discuss how to face this economic crisis."

'Attacking the Constitution Daily': Congress Slams Centre

Ahead of the meeting, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh emphasised that despite not being in attendance, the parties have conveyed their opposition to the "policies and actions" of the Central government. "They have strongly opposed those policies and actions of the Modi government that are stripping millions of Indians of their right to vote, attacking the Constitution daily, targeting opposition leaders through investigative agencies, causing serious harm to the livelihoods of crores of Indians, continuously disrupting household budgets through relentless inflation, betraying the hopes and aspirations of lakhs of youth, weakening the investment climate, and compromising national interests through their foreign policy. Like India, INDIA Janbandhan stands united with its diversity," said Ramesh on X.

Trinamool Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) are among the parties scheduled to attend the meeting. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)