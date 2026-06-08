Indian Techie Lights Up Times Square With Mother's Photo, Expresses Gratitude For Her Sacrifices (WATCH)

A giant billboard in New York's iconic Times Square recently became the stage for an extraordinary tribute from a son to his mother from Panchkula whose years of sacrifice helped him achieve his dreams. Abhijay Arora Vuyyuru, an Indian tech professional currently working at Google in the United States celebrated his success and honoured his mother by placing her photograph on a towering Times Square billboard.

In a video that has since gone viral, Abhijay calls his mother and asks her to look at the giant screen. Seconds later, her image appears before thousands of people passing through the bustling New York landmark. Watching from afar, she breaks into an emotional smile as she realises the tribute is dedicated entirely to her.

Sharing the video online, Abhijay revealed that the gesture was meant to thank the woman who raised him as a single parent and relentlessly put his ambitions ahead of her own.

“We come from humble beginnings,” he wrote.

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Reflecting on his childhood in Panchkula, Abhijay said his mother worked tirelessly to provide him with quality education despite having studied from second-hand books herself. Her determination, he noted, laid the foundation for everything he would later achieve.

Abhijay recalled failing the IIT entrance examination in 2012, a setback that left his mother in tears.“That was when I told her one day, time will change. One day I would make her proud,” he wrote.

He graduated in 2016 without securing a job, spent years preparing for the GMAT, appeared for the exam three times, and faced rejection from every American business school he applied to in 2021.

“Consultants said give up on the American dream. I didn't,” he wrote.

His breakthrough finally arrived in 2022 when he earned admission to Harvard. Three years later, another major milestone followed when Google offered him a position in the United States.

For Abhijay, the billboard was a public expression of gratitude to the woman whose sacrifices made those achievements possible.

“Let this video be a reminder to never give up, and be grateful to those who allowed you to pursue your dreams by sacrificing theirs,” he wrote.

The touching tribute has struck a chord across social media, with thousands praising the gesture as a powerful celebration of a mother's unwavering belief, resilience, and unconditional love.