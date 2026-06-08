Moderate Summer Weather To Prevail Across Most Regions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 8 (Petra) -- Temperatures on Monday are expected to remain around their seasonal averages, with moderate summer conditions prevailing across most regions of the Kingdom. Relatively hot weather is forecast in the Badia areas, while hotter conditions will persist in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.

Winds will be northwesterly and moderate, becoming active at times, particularly in the Badia regions.

According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), temperatures will edge slightly higher on Tuesday. Moderate summer weather will continue in the highlands and plains, while hotter conditions are expected in other areas. Northwesterly moderate winds will occasionally become active.

A further slight increase in temperatures is forecast for Wednesday. Moderate summer conditions will persist until Thursday in the mountainous areas and plains, while the rest of the Kingdom will experience hot weather. Winds will remain northwesterly and moderate, with occasional gusts.

Expected high and low temperatures on Monday are as follows: East Amman: 30C / 19C West Amman: 28C / 17C Northern Highlands: 26C / 16C Sharah Highlands: 27C / 14C Badia Regions: 36C / 20C Plains: 30C / 18C Northern Jordan Valley: 37C / 20C Southern Jordan Valley: 39C / 24C Dead Sea: 38C / 23C Gulf of Aqaba: 39C / 24C //Petra//WH