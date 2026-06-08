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4BR/2.5BA Home W/Basement, Garage On 1.73± Acres In Culpeper County, VA Set For Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces that a 4 BR/2.5 BA home on 1.73± acres in the Dutch Hollow development with an attached 2 car garage, partially finished walk-out basement and centrally located 6 miles from downtown Culpeper is set for auction on Wednesday, June 24 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“The owner is downsizing and relocating closer to family, and we have been contracted to market and sell this desirable Culpeper County home. This lovely home has tons of space and storage, lovely acreage and the remainder of a home warranty,” said Nicholls.“Be here to participate live onsite or live online and bid your price.”
“The centrally located property is only 6 miles from downtown Culpeper, 7.8 miles to UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, 8.5 miles to Rt. 29 & 3, and only a short drive to Warrenton, Madison, Orange and Fredericksburg, VA,” said Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.
The on site auction's date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Date: Wednesday, June 24 @ 11:00 AM EDT
Property Address: 13464 Windmill Way, Culpeper, VA 22701
.Well built 4 BR/2.5 BA home on 1.73± acres in Culpeper County, VA
.This home measures 4,423± sf. and features kitchen (all appliances convey); large great room w/vaulted ceilings & deck access; living room; dining room w/gas fireplace; office; attic; partially finished walk-out basement (plumbing rough-in for future bathroom); attached 2 car garage (400± sf.)
.All bedrooms are located on the 2nd level, and their closets are equipped w/closet organizers; the owner's suite includes 2 walk-in closets and large bathroom w/soaking tub & separate shower; owner's suite bathroom was recently refreshed w/new flooring & marble vanity top.
.Flooring: hardwood throughout main level; laminate in basement; hardwood stairs & upper level hallway; carpet in bedrooms; luxury vinyl plank in bathrooms
.Covered front porch (approx. 5'x24'); Connected rear & side decks (8'x22' & 14'x16'); gazebo on rear deck conveys
.Heating: main level & basement heated by propane furnace and upper level heated by heat pump (500 gallon leased underground propane tank); Cooling: Central AC; downstairs HVAC system recently replaced (inside & outside units)
.Community water system through Aqua; conventional septic system; electric water heater
.Other Features: new asphalt driveway; electric pet fence (installed by DogWatch); transferable American Home Shield Gold Warranty (valid through 3/14/27); quiet neighborhood w/private setting; state-maintained roads recently repaved; very energy efficient home; ample storage throughout; mature landscaping and hardscaping surround property & home
.Electricity: Rappahannock Electric Co-op; Internet: Comcast & Verizon Fios
.This solid home can be occupied immediately and personalized at your leisure!
Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540-748-1359) or visit .
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.
“The owner is downsizing and relocating closer to family, and we have been contracted to market and sell this desirable Culpeper County home. This lovely home has tons of space and storage, lovely acreage and the remainder of a home warranty,” said Nicholls.“Be here to participate live onsite or live online and bid your price.”
“The centrally located property is only 6 miles from downtown Culpeper, 7.8 miles to UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, 8.5 miles to Rt. 29 & 3, and only a short drive to Warrenton, Madison, Orange and Fredericksburg, VA,” said Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.
The on site auction's date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Date: Wednesday, June 24 @ 11:00 AM EDT
Property Address: 13464 Windmill Way, Culpeper, VA 22701
.Well built 4 BR/2.5 BA home on 1.73± acres in Culpeper County, VA
.This home measures 4,423± sf. and features kitchen (all appliances convey); large great room w/vaulted ceilings & deck access; living room; dining room w/gas fireplace; office; attic; partially finished walk-out basement (plumbing rough-in for future bathroom); attached 2 car garage (400± sf.)
.All bedrooms are located on the 2nd level, and their closets are equipped w/closet organizers; the owner's suite includes 2 walk-in closets and large bathroom w/soaking tub & separate shower; owner's suite bathroom was recently refreshed w/new flooring & marble vanity top.
.Flooring: hardwood throughout main level; laminate in basement; hardwood stairs & upper level hallway; carpet in bedrooms; luxury vinyl plank in bathrooms
.Covered front porch (approx. 5'x24'); Connected rear & side decks (8'x22' & 14'x16'); gazebo on rear deck conveys
.Heating: main level & basement heated by propane furnace and upper level heated by heat pump (500 gallon leased underground propane tank); Cooling: Central AC; downstairs HVAC system recently replaced (inside & outside units)
.Community water system through Aqua; conventional septic system; electric water heater
.Other Features: new asphalt driveway; electric pet fence (installed by DogWatch); transferable American Home Shield Gold Warranty (valid through 3/14/27); quiet neighborhood w/private setting; state-maintained roads recently repaved; very energy efficient home; ample storage throughout; mature landscaping and hardscaping surround property & home
.Electricity: Rappahannock Electric Co-op; Internet: Comcast & Verizon Fios
.This solid home can be occupied immediately and personalized at your leisure!
Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540-748-1359) or visit .
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.
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