How To Bid: Customs To Auction Cars, Cell Phones, And Gaming Consoles In June
Are you looking to upgrade to a high-end smartphon, score a new video game console, or even purchase a vehicle without paying retail prices? This June, the National Customs Service is hosting a series of highly anticipated electronic auctions, putting dozens of abandoned and seized goods up for grabs to the highest bidder.
The inventory includes an impressive mix of brand-new items-featuring four brand-new vehicles, tablets, and gaming hardware-alongside pre-owned lots packed with laptops, digital cameras, premium headphones, and small household appliances. If you've been waiting for a cost-effective way to acquire consumer electronics or transport, this is your window of opportunity.
The post How to Bid: Customs to Auction Cars, Cell Phones, and Gaming Consoles in June appeared first on The Costa Rica News.
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