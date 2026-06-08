MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post How to Bid: Customs to Auction Cars, Cell Phones, and Gaming Consoles in June appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Are you looking to upgrade to a high-end smartphon, score a new video game console, or even purchase a vehicle without paying retail prices? This June, the National Customs Service is hosting a series of highly anticipated electronic auctions, putting dozens of abandoned and seized goods up for grabs to the highest bidder.

The inventory includes an impressive mix of brand-new items-featuring four brand-new vehicles, tablets, and gaming hardware-alongside pre-owned lots packed with laptops, digital cameras, premium headphones, and small household appliances. If you've been waiting for a cost-effective way to acquire consumer electronics or transport, this is your window of opportunity.

The post How to Bid: Customs to Auction Cars, Cell Phones, and Gaming Consoles in June appeared first on The Costa Rica News.