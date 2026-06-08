Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

How To Bid: Customs To Auction Cars, Cell Phones, And Gaming Consoles In June


2026-06-08 12:30:50
(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) The post How to Bid: Customs to Auction Cars, Cell Phones, and Gaming Consoles in June appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Are you looking to upgrade to a high-end smartphon, score a new video game console, or even purchase a vehicle without paying retail prices? This June, the National Customs Service is hosting a series of highly anticipated electronic auctions, putting dozens of abandoned and seized goods up for grabs to the highest bidder.

The inventory includes an impressive mix of brand-new items-featuring four brand-new vehicles, tablets, and gaming hardware-alongside pre-owned lots packed with laptops, digital cameras, premium headphones, and small household appliances. If you've been waiting for a cost-effective way to acquire consumer electronics or transport, this is your window of opportunity.

The post How to Bid: Customs to Auction Cars, Cell Phones, and Gaming Consoles in June appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

MENAFN08062026000216011060ID1111224427



Costa Rica News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search