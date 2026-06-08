12 Years Of Garib Kalyan: Inspired By Antyodaya, We Ensure Deprived Get Development Benefits, Says PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the several transformations India has witnessed in the last 12 years and said that the Centre's efforts have been inspired by Antyodaya, with the welfare of the poor and underprivileged remaining at the core of the government's efforts.

Stressing the guiding principle behind these initiatives is Antyodaya, PM Modi said that the government ensures that the benefits of development reach those who had remained deprived for decades.

Taking to the social media platform X with the hashtag '12 Years Of Garib Kalyan,' PM Modi highlighted various welfare initiatives launched during his tenure and their impact on improving the lives of millions across the country.

“Over the last 12 years, India has witnessed many transformations and at the core of these changes is the welfare of the poor and downtrodden. We have always been inspired by Antyodaya and our effort has always been to ensure that the benefits of development reach those who were left behind for decades,” the Prime Minister wrote.

He noted that several flagship programmes, including Jan Dhan accounts, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Ayushman Bharat, were launched with the objective of providing dignity, opportunity, and improved living standards to citizens.

“From Jan Dhan accounts and Direct Benefit Transfer to Swachh Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat and more, every initiative has been driven by a simple objective of ensuring people have dignity and opportunity,” he said.

The Prime Minister also underscored the role of technology in enhancing governance and delivering welfare benefits efficiently.

“Through Direct Benefit Transfer and digital platforms, support is reaching people directly and transparently. This has reduced leakages, improved efficiency and strengthened trust in governance. This is how the journey of furthering Garib Kalyan has become a collective movement towards human empowerment and realising our dream of a Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi is set to achieve a significant milestone in Indian political history by becoming the country's longest-serving elected Prime Minister.

On June 10, he will complete 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing the record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who served 4,398 days as an elected Prime Minister following the country's first general elections.

Having first assumed office on May 26, 2014, Modi has led the country through three consecutive Lok Sabha mandates. Under his leadership, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a majority in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, returned with an even larger mandate in 2019, and retained power again in 2024.

Nehru served as Prime Minister from August 15, 1947, after India gained Independence. However, his tenure before the first general elections was as the head of the interim government. His elected term officially began on May 13, 1952, and continued until his death on May 27, 1964, spanning 4,398 days.

With the completion of 4,399 consecutive days in office on June 10, PM Modi will surpass that record, marking a notable moment in the history of independent India.