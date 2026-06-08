Shamita Shetty Says Sister Shilpa Shetty Is 'Blueprint For Strength & Grace', Calls Her 'Her Forever Blessing'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Actress Shamita Shetty has penned a heartfelt birthday note for her elder sister and Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty on June 8.

Shamita called Shilpa as the 'blueprint for strength and grace' and describing her as her 'forever blessing'. The actress took to her social media account to share a series of cherished pictures featuring Shilpa.

The pictures shared by Shamita offer glimpses into her special bond with Shilpa.

In one picture, the sisters are seen twinning in elegant black outfits while posing together at a restaurant.

Another adorable photograph captures Shilpa surrounded by a litter of kittens on her lap. The post was accompanied by an emotional message from Shamita, who ask affectionately referred to Shilpa by her family nickname, Munki.

Sharing the pictures, Shamita wrote, 'Happy Birthday my darling Munki. My forever blessing. For me you've always been the blueprint for strength and grace, inspiring me in so many ways. Thank you for being my sister, my guiding light. Can't imagine my life without you. Love you to infinity.'

For the uninitiated, Shamita and Shilpa have often spoken about their close-knit bond over the years.

While Shilpa is fondly known as Munki within the family, Shamita's nickname is Tunki.

The sisters have always spoken about how they are each other's pillars of strength.

Interestingly, one of the most memorable moments from Shamita's life unfolded during her first stint on 'Bigg Boss' in 2009.

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the season saw Shamita learning about Shilpa's engagement with Raj Kundra while she was inside the house.

The actress, back then, was visibly emotional and broke down upon hearing the news, overwhelmed by the surprise. For the uninitiated, Shamita even had to eventually exit the show midway to attend Shilpa Shetty's wedding to businessman Raj Kundra.

On the professional front, Shamita Shetty made her Bollywood debut with the blockbuster 'Mohabbatein' in 2000 and went on to feature in films such as 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', 'Zeher', 'Fareb' and 'Cash'.

Apart from films, she has been a popular face on reality television, participating in shows including 'Bigg Boss 15' and 'Bigg Boss OTT'.