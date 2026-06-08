Monday, June 8, 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CANADA, July 6 - Note: All times local

9:35 a.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the installation ceremony of the 31stGovernor General of Canada, the Honourable Louise Arbour.

Senate of Canada

2 Rideau Street

Note for media:

11:35 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend a ceremony at the National War Memorial with the 31st Governor General of Canada, the Honourable Louise Arbour.

Notes for media:

Open coverage Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery. Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:30 a.m.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.