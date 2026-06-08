Rahul Gandhi Mourns Suraj Hegde's Death, An 'Irreparable Loss'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed grief over the sudden demise of All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionary Suraj Hegde. In a post on X, Gandhi praised Hegde's contributions to the party and his guidance to young members, describing his loss as irreplaceable to the Congress family.

Rahul Gandhi's Tribute

Gandhi's post read: "Deeply saddened by the passing of Suraj Hegde ji. As AICC Secretary and former in charge of the Indian Youth Congress, he worked with a deep belief in the party's ideals. The Youth Congress was not just an assignment for him.

He further added that "He mentored young Indians who today carry forward the Congress's commitment to justice and democracy. His demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress family. My condolences to his family, his colleagues, and every Congress karyakarta whose life he touched."

Karnataka Leaders Express Grief

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also on Monday expressed grief over the sudden demise of Hegde. In a post on X, Shivakumar paid tribute to Hegde, recalling his contributions to the Congress party and his concern for the public. He also prayed for strength for Hegde's family.

Shivakumar's post read: "I am deeply shocked to learn of the sudden demise of my dear colleague Shri Suraj Hegde, who served as AICC functionary, KPCC Vice-President, and Vice-Chairman of the State Guarantee Committee."

He added that "His contribution to strengthening the Congress party through organisational acumen and public concern was unparalleled. Today, we have lost an active leader who always maintained an excellent rapport with party workers. In this hour of grief, I pray that the Almighty grants strength to his family members and admirers to bear this irreparable loss. Om Shanti."

Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara also paid tribute, highlighting Hegde's personality, leadership, and public service.

On X, he said: "I am deeply saddened to learn of the sudden demise of Suraj Hegde, Vice Chairman of the State Guarantee Implementation Committee and General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee. His simple personality, leadership, and concern for the public will forever remain in memory."

Deputy CM said, " His passing is an irreplaceable loss to the political and social spheres, and to the Congress party. May the divine grant eternal peace to the departed soul and bestow strength upon his family and admirers to bear this sorrow." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)