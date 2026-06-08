Inside PHOTOS Of Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Luxury Los Angeles Mansion And Its Premium Features

From Bollywood to Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra has built a remarkable global career. Today, she lives in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie in a luxurious mansion reflecting their star-studded lifestyle.

Priyanka Chopra is one of the world's most versatile actresses, balancing both Bollywood and Hollywood. After her marriage to singer Nick Jonas, she moved to Los Angeles. The couple now lives in a stunning, super-luxury mansion. Come, let's take you on a tour of their glamorous LA home.Priyanka and Nick's massive Los Angeles home is valued at a whopping $20 million. This price tag just shows the high-end lifestyle the power couple leads. The mansion has an open-plan design with high ceilings and modern decor, making it both comfy and super elegant.The grand living room is one of the most striking parts of the house. It has polished hardwood floors and a modern, open-plan design. The space perfectly mixes style with comfort. A beautiful, sculpture-like staircase also adds a major wow factor to the area.The couple's mansion is packed with world-class facilities. It has everything from a temperature-controlled wine room to a private movie theatre for ultimate relaxation. The house also includes a stylish bar and a game room, making it the perfect spot to host parties for friends and family.Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's home is a huge mansion in the posh Encino area. It features seven bedrooms and eleven bathrooms. The property also has an infinity pool and a massive backyard with amazing canyon views. This outdoor space is just perfect for LA's sunny weather.