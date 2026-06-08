Marsh, Head, Sangha Miss Out With Injuries As Australia Name White-Ball Squads For Bangladesh Tour

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Australia will head into their white-ball tour of Bangladesh without several of their biggest names after injuries and availability issues forced late changes to the squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series.

The reigning ODI world champions have confirmed their squads for the six-match tour, with regular captain Mitchell Marsh, explosive opener Travis Head and leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha among the notable absentees from the 50-over leg of the series.

Marsh has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury, although he is expected to link up with the squad in Dhaka and resume preparations ahead of the T20I series, where he will captain Australia. Head, meanwhile, has been granted personal leave and will miss the entire Bangladesh tour, including both the ODI and T20I assignments.

Australia have also suffered a blow with Sangha being ruled out after sustaining a hamstring injury during the recent tour of Pakistan. In response, selectors have drafted in off-spinner Todd Murphy and retained young batting prospect Ollie Peake and all-rounder Matt Short for the ODI squad. The trio effectively replace Marsh, Head and Sangha for the Bangladesh leg.

Josh Inglis will continue as captain for the ODI series after leading Australia during their recent one-day campaign in Pakistan. The wicketkeeper-batter will oversee a side featuring a blend of established internationals and emerging talent. National selector Tony Dodemaide said the management had hoped Marsh would recover in time for the ODI fixtures but opted against rushing the all-rounder back into action.

"We were hopeful Mitch Marsh would be available for the Bangladesh ODI series however he is still returning to full fitness from an ankle injury. Mitch will join the group in Dhaka and begin preparations for the T20I Series,” Dodemaide said.

"Travis was initially selected in the ODI and T20I legs of this Bangladesh tour but has subsequently been granted personal leave for both. We look forward to seeing him again for the top end Test Series against Bangladesh,” he added.

The absence of Marsh and Head could provide opportunities for 19-year-old Ollie Peake, who made his international debut in Pakistan and remains one of Australia's most highly-rated young batting talents. Short also earned an extended stay after an impressive series against Pakistan, contributing with both bat and ball.

Murphy's inclusion presents the off-spinner with a chance to make his white-ball international debut. The Victorian has already represented Australia in Test cricket but has yet to feature in either ODIs or T20Is. Australia have also reinforced their pace stocks, with Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis joining the ODI squad, while Riley Meredith is expected to return for the T20I series after missing the 50-over matches.

Despite the absence of some of their biggest stars, Australia will view the Bangladesh tour as an important step in building squad depth ahead of a packed international calendar that includes major Test assignments against Bangladesh, South Africa and New Zealand later in the year.

Schedule:

1st ODI: June 9

2nd ODI: June 11

3rd ODI: June 14

(All matches to be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka)

1st T20I: June 17

2nd T20I: June 19

3rd T20I: June 21

(All matches to be played at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram)

Australia squad for Bangladesh tour:

ODIs: Josh Inglis (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Adam Zampa

T20Is: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa