Iran Launches Heibarshakan Ballistic Missiles At Israel

According to the information, the missile has a range of 1,450 kilometers, weighs 4,500 kilograms, and is 10 meters long. The Heybarshakan is one of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' third-generation missiles, capable of penetrating air defense systems.

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