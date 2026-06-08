Odesa Detention Center Management Suspended Over Alleged Violation Of Inmate's Rights

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the agency announced this on Facebook.

“The detention center's management has been suspended from duty for the duration of the investigation. In addition, a team of senior officials from the Department for the Execution of Criminal Sentences has been dispatched to the Odesa Pre-Trial Detention Center to examine the possible human rights violation and to establish all circumstances of the incident objectively,” the statement said.

The State Criminal-Executive Service noted that the investigation was initiated after a video appeared on social media showing a detainee allegedly being subjected to unlawful actions by individuals sharing his cell. According to the report, the man was forced to imitate a dog.

The Criminal-Executive Service emphasized that the inspection will be conducted within the timeframes established by law and that its findings will be made public.

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As previously reported by Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi suspended the head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, as well as the head of the Peresyp District Territorial Recruitment Center, from their duties.