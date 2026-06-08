Russians Attack Kharkiv With Drones, Hits Reported
"At least six enemy UAV strikes have been recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv," he said.
Information regarding the consequences of the attacks, damage, and possible casualties is still being clarified.Read also: Drone attack targets bomb disposal experts in Kharkiv region; one killed, several injured
Terekhov noted that the threat of additional strikes remains.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of June 7, an enemy drone struck a gas station on the outskirts of Kherson, injuring a gas station employee.
Photo: DSNS
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