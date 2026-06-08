Zelensky Reveals Details Of Meeting With British, French, And German Leaders

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky stated this in a Facebook post.

"We met in the important E3–Ukraine format. A substantive discussion focused on our defense. I informed them about the situation on the battlefield and Russia's losses. For five consecutive months now, the aggressor has been losing more than 30,000 troops killed and wounded. It is important that our assessments align with those of our partners: Russia is not winning on the battlefield, and our mid-range strikes and deep strikes are significantly limiting its ability to expand its aggression," Zelensky stated.

The leaders also discussed possible ways to reinvigorate diplomacy and Europe's role in that process.

Ukraine informing international partners about Russian strike on nuclear waste storage facility – Zelensky

"For Ukraine, it has always been a priority that Europe's position and voice in the negotiations be strong. I thank Britain, France, and Germany for their support and readiness to help. We agreed that our teams will work on the next steps," Zelensky said.

The President thanked Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, and Friedrich Merz for their support.

Earlier, Britain, Germany, and France reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine and discussed concrete forms of assistance, as well as the need for a ceasefire along the front line followed by security guarantees for Ukraine.