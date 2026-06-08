Zelensky Briefs Starmer On Ukraine's Air Defense Needs

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"I informed Keir about the need for additional missiles for air defense systems and the things that are important for protecting energy infrastructure and preparing for winter. We also coordinated our positions ahead of the G7 and NATO Summits and the meetings of the Coalition of the Willing," the President said.

Zelensky reveals details of meeting with British, French, and German leaders

The parties also coordinated their positions ahead of the G7 and NATO summits and meetings of the Coalition of the Willing. The President thanked the British Prime Minister for organizing the E3 - Ukraine meeting and for Britain's constant and effective support for Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, Britain, Germany and France confirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine and discussed with the Ukrainian leader its specific forms, as well as the need for a ceasefire along the line of contact, followed by security guarantees for Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President