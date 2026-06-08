Trump: US To Destroy Iran's Uranium Either Way

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump underscored on Sunday that the US will destroy stockpiles of enriched uranium with or without Iran, AzerNEWS reports.

"If we make a deal that now we're friendly, we'll all go together. It'll be our equipment. We'll take it out and destroy it, whether it's on-site or whether we take it off-site," Trump told NBC in an interview.

"And we will go with them, or without them [the Iranians]. But we won't have people shooting at us, OK?" Trump said. He warned that if no deal is reached, the US is going to take Iran out "militarily very harshly."

Iran's Parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Commission spokesperson, Ebrahim Rezaei took to X on Sunday to share that Tehran is preparing a response to Israel's attack on Lebanon today.

"We will deliver a decisive and painful response to the Zionist regime's attack on Dahiyeh. These rabid dogs must be disciplined and put back in their place. Look at the sky over the occupied lands tonight," Rezaei wrote.

Israel today targeted two buildings in the Shia-majority Beirut suburb, with Lebanese authorities confirming two deaths and 11 injuries.