Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About On-Set Conversations With The Female-Led Cast Of 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut, who will soon be seen leading the drama 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata', shared what it was like working on a female-dominated set.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Kangana said that there was complete 'masti' on the set.

She added that they used to enjoy a lot of personal conversations on intriguing topics such as 'How did you get married?' 'The kids, The love story', along with several others topics.

Recalling a particular incident from the shoot, Kangana shared that once her co-actor Smita Tambe told her, "I have to tell you a story, but it will take 45 minutes.”

Kangana continued“Then, I used to think everyday that 'Do I have 45 minutes today?'I also asked her if she can tell the story in short but Smita ji said that it's not possible as the story has arc of 45 minutes.”

Revealing more about the on-set conversations Kangana revealed, "We have a wide range of subjects to talk about, especially because they are all opinionated woman, very mentally stimulated. They are also very inquisitive and curious. From politics, to art, to cooking, to children, to husbands, to love affairs, we can talk about it all," shared the 'Queen' actress.

If the recently released trailer is any hint, Kangana will be seen as a dedicated staff nurse in her next, who is not taken seriously at home and is even sometimes dismissed by her patients. However, during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, she ends up saving many lives using her presence of mind, grit, and moral clarity.

Shedding light on the story of the film, Kangana said,“So many of us make the mistake of underestimating the power of ordinary people capable of extraordinary courage. The trailer touches upon a truth that while medical training can be taught, bravery cannot. The will to stand your ground in the face of fear, the instinct to serve humanity, and the grit to honour the oath nurses take... all of that comes from within. It comes from a belief that what you do matters, even if no one is watching, even if no one applauds."

Featuring Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan, "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata" is expected to release in theatres on June 12.