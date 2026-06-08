Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-57 Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up For Grabs Check Draw Time And Details

Lottery enthusiasts across Kerala are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-57 results, scheduled to be declared today, June 8. The weekly draw offers participants a chance to win attractive cash prizes, including the coveted first prize of Rs 1 crore.

The official draw will be conducted at 3 PM under the supervision of the Kerala State Lotteries Department at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. As with all state lottery draws, the results will be announced through a transparent and regulated process.

Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up For Grabs

The Bhagyathara lottery remains one of Kerala's most popular weekly lottery schemes, attracting thousands of participants from across the state.

Today's BT-57 draw features a top prize of Rs 1 crore, along with several additional prize categories offering substantial rewards to lucky ticket holders.

Participants are advised to keep their tickets ready and verify the winning numbers only through official Kerala Lottery result publications once the draw concludes.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-58 Result Today: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

When Will The Result Be Announced?

The Kerala Lottery draw generally begins in the afternoon, with the winning numbers announced shortly thereafter. Following the declaration, the complete winners' list, including first prize, consolation prize, and other category-wise winning numbers, will be made available through official channels.

Since the result has not yet been announced, ticket holders are advised to avoid relying on unverified social media forwards or unofficial messages claiming to reveal winning numbers.

How To Check Winning Numbers

Once released, participants can verify their ticket numbers against the official result chart published by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

Winners must carefully match the series and ticket number before initiating any prize claim process. Lottery officials also recommend preserving the original ticket in good condition, as damaged tickets may face verification issues.

Kerala Lottery Continues To Attract Massive Participation

The Kerala State Lottery system remains one of India's most successful government-run lottery programmes. With regular draws, transparent operations, and substantial prize money, it continues to generate widespread public interest.

As anticipation builds around the Bhagyathara BT-57 draw, participants across Kerala are waiting to see whether they will become the next lucky winner of the Rs 1 crore jackpot. The official results are expected to be announced later today.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (06/06/2026): Karunya KR-756 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner