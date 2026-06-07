CM Vijay To Launch 'Singappenn' Special Task Force For Women-Child Safety Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 8 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay will formally launch the Singappenn Special Task Force, a dedicated police unit established to strengthen the protection of women and children across the state, on Tuesday.

The inauguration will take place at 5 p.m. at the Jawaharlal Nehru Rajarathinam Sports Stadium in Chennai. The creation of the specialised force was among the first major announcements made by Vijay after assuming office as Chief Minister.

The initiative reflects the government's commitment to enhancing the safety of women and children through focused policing, rapid intervention and improved coordination among law enforcement agencies, said officials. Senior IPS officer K. Bhavaneeswari has been appointed as the first Inspector General (IG) of the Singappenn Special Task Force.

The newly formed unit comprises more than 30 police personnel, including a Superintendent of Police, two Deputy Superintendents of Police, four Inspectors and several other officers and staff members.

To give the force a distinct identity, the government has introduced a specially designed uniform. Women police personnel and women Sub-Inspectors attached to the task force will wear blue shirts paired with khaki trousers. They have also been provided with black caps and black shoes. The unique uniform is expected to make the force easily identifiable while carrying out its duties across the state.

The Singappenn Special Task Force was originally scheduled to be launched on May 29, with the Chief Minister expected to inaugurate the unit on that day. However, the programme was postponed at the last moment due to administrative reasons.

With the formal inauguration now scheduled for Tuesday, the specialised force is expected to commence operations immediately thereafter.

Following the launch ceremony in Chennai, Singappenn personnel will be deployed across Tamil Nadu and begin functioning in all districts.

Officials said the task force has been created to provide a stronger and more coordinated response to crimes against women and children. Apart from addressing complaints and ensuring swift intervention in emergencies, the force is expected to focus on preventive policing, surveillance, victim assistance and awareness initiatives.

The launch of the Singappenn Special Task Force is being seen as one of the flagship law-and-order initiatives of the Vijay government. By creating a dedicated unit focused exclusively on the safety and welfare of women and children, the government hopes to strengthen public confidence in policing and create a safer environment across Tamil Nadu.