Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Mourn Demise Of Cong Secy Suraj Hegde, Call It Irreparable Loss

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of AICC Secretary and former In-charge of the Indian Youth Congress, Suraj Hegde, describing his passing as an irreparable loss to the Congress family.

Taking to social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi said,“Deeply saddened by the passing of Suraj Hegde ji. As AICC Secretary and Former In-charge of the Indian Youth Congress, he worked with a deep belief in the party's ideals. The Youth Congress was not just an assignment for him. He mentored young Indians who today carry forward the Congress's commitment to justice and democracy."

He added,“His demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress family. My condolences to his family, his colleagues, and every Congress karyakarta whose life he touched.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed grief over Hegde's untimely demise and recalled his long association with the young leader.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of Shri Suraj Hegde, a young and promising leader who served the party with dedication as an AICC Secretary. Suraj was very close to my family, and I have known him since his teenage years. Watching him grow into a committed leader, deeply devoted to the organisation was truly heartening," Kharge said.

He further noted that Hegde made significant contributions to the Youth Congress while carrying forward the legacy and values of Devaraj Urs with sincerity and commitment.

"He made immense contributions to the Youth Congress, while carrying forward the rich legacy and values of Devaraj Urs with sincerity and commitment. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and supporters during this difficult time. May they find the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss," he said.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal also expressed condolences, saying,“Deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragic demise of AICC Secretary Sh. Suraj Hegde ji. He selflessly served the organisation for many years and worked tirelessly to take our mission to the grassroots. May his soul find rest, and may his family and loved ones find the strength to cope with this difficult period."

Congress leader Pawan Khera also paid tribute on X, saying,“This is such a devastating news. Just met him this week in Bengaluru. He had his trade mark smile and his encouraging words. Travel well Suraj Bhai."