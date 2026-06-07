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Magnitude 7.8 Quake Hits Philippines Authorities Verifying Reports Of At Least 5 Deaths

Magnitude 7.8 Quake Hits Philippines Authorities Verifying Reports Of At Least 5 Deaths


2026-06-07 11:23:52
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A Philippine disaster official said on Monday that authorities are verifying reports of at least five deaths in the southern city of General Santos from a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

Agripino Dacera, the disaster management chief in General Santos, said the fatalities are still being verified as authorities assess the extent of the damage on the ground.

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According to the Inquirer, the quake struck off Sarangani on Monday morning, and caused massive damage in Mindanao, damaging buildings, and disrupting utility services.

Classes and government offices have been closed or suspended on Monday, which is the opening day of the school year.

Tsunami warnings have been issued in multiple countries, including Indonesia and Malaysia, according to media reports.

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Khaleej Times

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