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Eight Channels And 17+ Hours Daily: Bein SPORTS Unveils Coverage Plans For FIFA World Cup 2026

Eight Channels And 17+ Hours Daily: Bein SPORTS Unveils Coverage Plans For FIFA World Cup 2026


2026-06-07 11:18:52
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Six dedicated beIN SPORTS MAX channels, beIN SPORTS 4K HDR and beIN SPORTS NEWS will deliver live coverage in Arabic, English, and French, with all 104 matches broadcast live and exclusive across MENA With a team of 18 on-the-ground reporters across North America, beIN's comprehensive coverage will set a new benchmark for FIFA World Cup broadcasting DOHA: beIN SPORTS, one of the world's leading sports broadcasters, has unveiled its extensive trilingual coverage plans for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in 24 countries across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

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Gulf Times

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