Azengear Launches Iron-On Denim Repair Patches For Jeans - A 60-Second, No-Sew Fix For Ripped Knees, Thighs And Pockets

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- aZengear, the UK-based outdoor accessories brand, today announced the launch of its new Iron-On Denim Repair Patches for Jeans (10 Pack), a 100% cotton, wash-proof solution for mending knee holes, inner-thigh wear, elbow tears and pocket rips. The patches are the latest addition to the brand's "Repair Your Gear, Stay Ready in Comfort" range.

Worn knees, blown-out inner thighs and torn pockets are among the most common reasons people retire jeans that are otherwise still wearable. aZengear's new patches tackle all of them with a single iron-on kit - no needle, no thread and no sewing skills required.

"Most people throw away jeans over damage that takes a minute to fix," said Emily Carter, Product Development Manager at aZengear. "We wanted to give people a quick, reliable way to repair the parts that wear out first - and to do it in a way that's kinder to the planet."

Designed to match - or to stand out

The 10-pack includes five oval patches (10 cm × 7 cm / 4" × 23⁄4") and five rectangular patches (11 cm × 8 cm / 43⁄8" × 31⁄8"), covering holes up to 11 cm (43⁄8") across. Patches come in true-to-photo denim shades - light wash, mid wash, dark wash, indigo and black - so wearers can match almost any jean for an invisible inside repair, or apply from the outside for a decorative, customised look.

Key features include:

True-to-photo colour matching across five denim shades for invisible mends on school jeans, work trousers and fashion denim

100% authentic cotton denim that matches the texture and feel of real jeans - not cheap polyester

Extra-strong iron-on adhesive that survives machine washing and tumble drying without peeling or lifting

60-second, no-sew application with a household iron on a high-heat setting

Inside-or-outside versatility for invisible repairs or decorative patches on jeans, jackets, bags and craft projects

The patches work across all denim weights, from lightweight summer jeans to heavyweight work trousers, and are easy enough for teenagers to fix their own clothes and for craft beginners to get a professional-looking result first time.

Sustainability at the core

The Iron-On Denim Repair Patches reflect aZengear's wider commitment to lower-impact products that help people repair rather than replace. The patches join the brand's best-selling line-up of repair essentials, including its popular self-adhesive jacket repair patches, shoe heel and big toe prevention repair kit, tent and sleeping bag repair patches, and its tenacious, clear, waterproof tape - all designed to keep favourite gear in use for longer.

Pricing and availability

The Iron-On Denim Repair Patches for Jeans (10 Pack) are on sale now with an introductory offer in the UK, EU, USA, Canada, Australia and Japan. They can be purchased at azengear as well as through Decathlon, Etsy, Amazon, Ebay, Walmart, B&Q and Tesco.

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