Qatar Press Centre Offers Exclusive Benefits And Discounts For Members

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Press Centre (QPC) has expanded its membership programme to provide journalists and media professionals with a wide range of professional and lifestyle benefits, reinforcing its role as a hub for both media development and community support.

Designed as a comprehensive support system, the programme combines professional privileges with practical services that benefit members and their families. In addition to discounted access to training workshops and media development courses, members can enjoy exclusive offers across hospitality, dining, healthcare, automotive services, entertainment, shopping, personal care, and fitness sectors.

QPC partnered with 44 hotels and resorts across Qatar, offering preferential rates on accommodation, dining, spa services, and leisure facilities. Participating properties include leading hospitality brands such as Souq Al Wakra Hotel by Tivoli, Marsa Malaz Kempinski, Mondrian Doha, The Torch Doha, Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara, Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, Hilton Doha The Pearl, St. Regis Doha, and Andaz Doha.

Members also benefit from discounts at 47 restaurants and cafés representing a variety of international cuisines. Participating venues include L'wzaar Seafood Market, Sukar Pasha, Wild & The Moon, Musafir Doha, Twiga Doha, Pizza Hut, Bennigan's, Fuddruckers, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Shawarma Reem. Discounts generally range from 10% to 20%.

Recognising the importance of health and well-being, the Centre has partnered with 15 hospitals and medical centres, offering discounts of 10% to 30% on a broad range of services. These include consultations, health screenings, dental care, physiotherapy, specialised treatments, inpatient and outpatient services, wellness packages, and selected complementary consultations. Partner institutions include Al Ahli Hospital, Doha Clinic Hospital, Aman Hospital, Abeer Medical Centre Qatar, Naseem Al Rabeeh Medical Centre, Atlas Medical Centre, and American Hospital Clinics.

Membership benefits also extend to everyday services through partnerships with 18 organisations across the automotive, travel, maintenance, and home services sectors.

Partners include Jetour Qatar, Dallah Driving Academy, Avis Car Rental, Auto Spa, Al Muftah Group and its affiliated companies, Ali Bin Ali Travel & Tourism, and King Travel & Tourism. Members can access discounted vehicle purchases, driving courses, car rentals, maintenance services, thermal insulation, paint protection, laundry and cleaning services, and travel bookings.

For family entertainment, members receive special offers at Doha Quest and Meryal Waterpark. Doha Quest provides a 20% discount on admission tickets, while Meryal Waterpark offers reduced ticket prices for members and accompanying guests.

QPC has also partnered with 10 businesses in the retail and personal care sectors, including Al Jaber Watches, Blue Diamond Group, Arabian Oud, Yateem Optician & Occhiali, Banyan Tree Doha Spa, and Solidere salons. Benefits include discounts on watches, jewellery, perfumes, eyewear, cosmetics, and spa and grooming services, with some offers reaching up to 60%.

To promote healthy lifestyles, the Centre has partnered with Dallah Gym, Dallah Gym Champion Factory, BMI Fitness, and Strive. Members can enjoy discounted memberships, access to fitness and wellness facilities, personal training sessions, recovery areas, and other health-focused services.

Through this extensive network of partnerships, the QPC aims to provide tangible value to journalists and media professionals, enhancing their quality of life while strengthening the Centre's role as a leading professional and service-oriented platform for Qatar's media community.

Qatar Press Centre journalists media professionals community support