Internet Suspended In Parts Of Jaipur Ahead Of Encroachment Removal Drive

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 8 (IANS) The district administration has temporarily suspended Internet services in several parts of Jaipur, Rajasthan, ahead of a major encroachment removal drive scheduled for Monday.

The move has been taken as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, as the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) will undertake a campaign to widen the road running parallel to the railway line from the Nandpuri Underpass in Jagatpura to its sanctioned width of 80 feet.

Officials said that rumours, misinformation, or inflammatory content could be circulated through social media and internet-based platforms, potentially disrupting public order. Hence, Jaipur Divisional Commissioner V. Sarwan Kumar has issued the order.

Under the directive, 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G mobile Internet services remained suspended in designated areas from midnight on Sunday until 12 midnight on Monday. The order covers not only mobile data services but also bulk SMS and Internet-based messaging platforms. Access to social media applications, including WhatsApp, Facebook, and X, will also be restricted during the shutdown period.

Essential government and emergency services may remain exempt in accordance with regulations. The suspension will be enforced across the Jaipur Police Commissionerate and adjoining district areas. In Jaipur North, the affected police station jurisdictions include Ramganj, Galta Gate, Manak Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Amer, Brahmapuri, Nahargarh, Kotwali, Jalupura, Sanjay Circle, Shastri Nagar, Bhattabasti, Vidyadhar Nagar, and Jaisinghpura Khor. In Jaipur East, Internet services will remain suspended in the police station areas of Bassi, Kanota, Tunga, Adarsh Nagar, Transport Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Jamdoli, SMS Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Lalkothi, Motidungri, Airport, Malviya Nagar, Jawahar Circle, Bajaj Nagar, Kho-Nagorian, Sanganer, Pratap Nagar, Ramnagariya, and Malpura Gate.

Additional police personnel have already been deployed in sensitive locations, while cyber teams have been activated to monitor social media activity.

Officials warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found spreading rumours, misinformation, or content that disturbs public order. The administration has appealed to citizens to maintain peace and communal harmony, avoid sharing unverified information, and comply with official directives. Violators will face legal action.

As part of the road-widening project, the JDA is set to remove five religious structures located within the road's right-of-way. To ensure smooth execution of the drive, additional police forces have been requisitioned from the Jaipur, Kota, and Bharatpur ranges. Security has also been tightened in sensitive areas, including the Walled City.

According to Anand Sharma, Deputy Inspector General of the JDA Vigilance Branch, 134 encroachments along the same route were removed on May 22. Following that operation, management committees and concerned individuals associated with the affected religious structures were given time to voluntarily relocate them.

With the deadline now over, the administration will proceed with removal. Officials stated that although revenue records indicate the road's sanctioned width is 80 feet, several stretches currently measure only 25-30 feet due to encroachments.

The approximately 1.5-kilometre stretch connects the Nandpuri Underpass to Jagatpura and passes through six major residential colonies. The administration maintains that widening the road will significantly ease traffic congestion on Hare Krishna Marg and improve connectivity between Nandpuri and Jagatpura. The project is expected to benefit residents of more than 50 nearby colonies, including Malviya Nagar and other rapidly developing residential areas.