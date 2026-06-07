Kerala Monsoon Alert: Heavy Rain Batters Kerala Orange, Yellow Alerts Across Multiple Districts

Kerala Weather LATEST Update: The southwest monsoon is gaining strength across Kerala, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue orange and yellow alerts in several districts. With forecasts of very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

The IMD has warned that monsoon activity is set to intensify across Kerala, with very heavy rainfall expected in parts of the state. An orange alert has been issued for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, where isolated areas could receive between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm of rain within 24 hours.

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The warning will continue tomorrow for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable areas to stay updated on weather developments and take necessary precautions.

A yellow alert remains in force for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad. Rainfall in these regions could range from moderate to heavy levels, with some locations potentially receiving up to 204.4 mm of rain.

The weather department has also warned of thunderstorms, lightning activity and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph. Due to rough sea conditions, fishing operations have been prohibited along the coasts of Kerala, Lakshadweep and Karnataka until 9 pm. Meanwhile, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University has postponed all theory examinations scheduled for today because of the adverse weather conditions.

Continuous rainfall has led to a significant increase in water inflow into the Aruvikkara Dam in Thiruvananthapuram district. As a precautionary measure, authorities have decided to raise shutters one to four by an additional 10 cm each, taking the total opening to 80 cm.

District officials have advised residents living near the dam and downstream areas to remain vigilant. Thiruvananthapuram experienced heavy overnight rainfall, and the IMD has forecast more moderate to heavy showers along with strong winds of up to 50 kmph in the city and 40 kmph in other parts of the district.