Assam Cong Chief Gogoi Slams BJP Govt For 'Anti-People Character'

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government of exposing its "anti-people character" by failing to control the prices of essential commodities and fuel.

Addressing reporters on Sunday during a face-to-face interaction at Rajiv Bhawan, the APCC Chief and MP said that the state government "failed to meet the hopes" and aspirations of the common people.

"Even after the public voted overwhelmingly to bring them to victory, the BJP-led government has failed to meet the hopes and aspirations of the common people. By not taking steps to control the prices of essential commodities and reduce the skyrocketing prices of fuel products, the government has exposed its anti-people character," Gogoi added as per the APCC release

Gogoi targets CM Sarma

According to the release, Gogoi targeted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over commodity price hikes and an uncontrolled market, adding that the Chief Minister remains busy trying to appease several disgruntled MLAs.

"The Chief Minister and his ministers are currently preoccupied with who to include or exclude from the cabinet and how to seize power. While the Chief Minister remains busy trying to appease several disgruntled MLAs, he has forgotten about the suffering inflicted on the public by price hikes and an uncontrolled market," he said.

Congress plans to reconnect with public

He highlighted the Congress party's efforts to reconnect with the public as he held a review meeting at Rajiv Bhawan regarding the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency bye-election.

He added, "The Congress party is reaching out to the public with fresh planning and aims to rebuild a 'New Congress' as desired by the people. Today's meeting at Rajiv Bhawan was organised to review the circumstances that led to the Congress party's setback in the Assembly elections, and to discuss how the party will work firmly on behalf of the public in the upcoming by-elections after completing this analysis."

Gogoi also informed that Congress observers have been dispatched to all 126 Assembly constituencies in the state to prepare detailed reports, adding, "Discussions regarding this are ongoing with the central leadership."

Strategy for Nagaon by-election

He further noted that today's meeting focused on strategising for the upcoming by-election in the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.

The meeting, chaired by President Gaurav Gogoi, was attended by MP Rakibul Hussain, former Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Deputy Leader of the Opposition Jaiprakash Das, former Minister Pranati Phukan, various MLAs, Mahila Congress President Meera Borthakur, Congress leader Roselina Tirkey, and almost all the members of the committee formed for the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency. (ANI)

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