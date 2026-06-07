Bandar Box Office Day 3: Bobby Deol's Film Crosses Rs 1 Crore Mark But Struggles Overall

Despite positive reviews and praise for Bobby Deol's performance, Anurag Kashyap's 'Bandar' is struggling at the box office. The film has earned just ₹2.45 crore in three days, raising concerns about its commercial prospects.

Anurag Kashyap's new film 'Bandar', starring Bobby Deol, has been a hot topic ever since it hit theatres. Despite its raw and intense storyline, the film didn't get the opening it was hoping for at the box office. Even after three days, its earnings are still quite low. While critics and some viewers have praised Bobby Deol's performance, this praise hasn't translated into ticket sales. According to the latest data from Sacnilk, the film's growth has been extremely slow, and it's still struggling to pick up pace.

For the first time in three days, 'Bandar' managed to cross the ₹1 crore mark in a single day. As per Sacnilk's report, the film earned ₹1 crore on its third day. This comes after it made ₹50 lakh on its first day and ₹95 lakh on its second. This means the collection only grew by a mere 5.3% on the third day. In three days, the film's net collection in India has reached about ₹2.45 crore, with a gross collection of ₹2.94 crore. Although the film is getting positive word-of-mouth on social media, it's not yet pulling crowds into the theatres.

According to reports, 'Bandar' was made on a budget of around ₹25 crore. Looking at the numbers, the film hasn't even managed to recover 10% of its budget in its first weekend. 'Bandar' is produced by Anurag Kashyap, Nikhil Dwivedi, Shivi Pandit, and Gauri Pandit under the Saffron Magicworks banner. Besides Bobby Deol and Sapna Pabbi, the film also features actors like Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran, Raj B. Shetty, and Jitendra Joshi.

The story revolves around singer-actor Samar (Bobby Deol), whose career is on a downward spiral. His life takes a drastic turn when he is arrested following a rape case filed by Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi). What follows is a long legal battle where Samar finds himself trapped between the system and the allegations, all while maintaining his innocence. As the case progresses, his personal life also begins to fall apart.