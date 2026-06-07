Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall As Monsoon Nears

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is set to bring heavy rains to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The scorching heat will finally reduce, but the IMD has also warned of heavy thunderstorms

The weather department has some cool news for people in the Telugu states who are tired of the scorching heat and humidity. The wait is over! The Southwest Monsoon is ready to hit Telangana on or before June 10. It's currently advancing strongly from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal and will become fully active in Telangana in the next two to three days.

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The monsoon, which usually arrives on June 1, was slightly delayed this year, hitting Kerala on June 4 due to the El Niño effect. Everyone was worried about less rainfall this year because of it. But, sudden changes in Antarctica have created massive winds blowing at 200 km/h. These winds are rushing towards the equator over the Indian Ocean, cooling down the El Niño heat. They are increasing moisture in the atmosphere and giving the monsoon a full boost. Weather experts now predict heavy rains this season.Things are changing fast in the Bay of Bengal. Southwest winds are getting stronger over the southwest and west-central parts, creating surface circulations. There are clear signs of a strong low-pressure system forming near Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka, with gusty winds of 50 to 75 km/h. If this system develops, the rains in AP and Telangana are going to be on another level.In Telangana, many areas are already seeing thick cloud cover right from the morning. Showers are likely to start after 3 PM and continue till 7 PM in several places. Hyderabad might also see moderate rain. The humidity has increased to 55% in Telangana and 50% in AP. This will cause temperatures to drop to a much cooler 34 to 39 degrees Celsius.For the next two days, a surface circulation and trough will bring thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40 to 60 km/h across Telangana. An alert has been issued for several districts, including Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.In Andhra Pradesh, a trough is extending from Karnataka to the coastal region. Because of this, there's a chance of moderate rain with lightning in districts like Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, and YSR Kadapa, said Prakhar Jain, the MD of the Disaster Management Authority. However, a severe heatwave is also continuing in 56 mandals. Yesterday, Karedu in Prakasam district recorded a scorching 43.5 degrees. So, everyone needs to be careful until the weather changes completely. The IMD has advised farmers to plan their pre-sowing work but warned them not to stand under trees or near electric poles during thunderstorms.