Gold Prices Rise, Silver Holds Firm On June 8: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold prices moved higher across India on June 8 as investors continued to monitor global economic developments, currency movements, and bullion market trends. The precious metal remained in focus amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and expectations surrounding interest-rate decisions in major economies. Silver prices, meanwhile, held largely steady, reflecting cautious investor sentiment in the commodities market. According to the latest bullion market data, gold rates increased across several major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. Latest Gold & Silver Rates on June 8

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1 kg) Delhi Rs 1,40,140 Rs 1,55,900 Rs 2,64,900 Mumbai Rs 1,39,990 Rs 1,52,720 Rs 2,64,900 Bengaluru Rs 1,39,990 Rs 1,52,720 Rs 2,64,900 Chennai Rs 1,41,990 Rs 1,54,900 Rs 2,69,900 Hyderabad Rs 1,39,990 Rs 1,52,720 Rs 2,69,900 Kolkata Rs 1,39,990 Rs 1,52,720 Rs 2,64,900

Note: Rates may vary slightly across jewellers due to making charges, GST, and local market conditions.

Why Gold Prices Are Moving Higher

Gold continues to attract investors seeking stability amid global economic uncertainty. Market analysts point to several factors supporting bullion prices, including geopolitical tensions, fluctuations in the US dollar, central bank purchases, and changing expectations around global interest rates.

The yellow metal is often viewed as a safe-haven asset during periods of market volatility. As a result, any signs of economic slowdown, inflation concerns, or international conflicts tend to boost demand for gold.

Silver has also benefited from strong industrial demand, particularly from sectors such as renewable energy, electronics, and manufacturing. However, its price movement remained relatively subdued compared to gold.

What Investors Are Watching

Bullion traders are closely tracking developments in international markets, including movements in crude oil prices, inflation data, and central bank policy signals. These factors could influence the direction of gold and silver prices in the coming weeks.

Experts note that while short-term fluctuations are likely, precious metals continue to remain an important portfolio diversification tool for long-term investors.

Jewellery buyers are also keeping a close watch on daily price movements as wedding-season demand and festive purchases contribute to market activity across India.

With global economic uncertainty still lingering, gold and silver are expected to remain in focus among both investors and consumers. Market participants will continue monitoring international developments for further cues on bullion price trends in the days ahead.