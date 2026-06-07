Declining Trust In Human Rights Principles Is No Justification For Neglecting Them

MENAFN - Amman Net) It is no ordinary matter for a senior figure such as the European Union Special Representative for Human Rights, Kaja Ollongren, to describe Jordan as a trusted strategic partner of the European Union. Nor is it insignificant that a country with limited resources and substantial geopolitical challenges is regarded as a source of stability that has remained resilient in the face of escalating regional crises.

During her visit to the Kingdom, Ollongren met with a broad spectrum of media representatives, local civil society organizations, officials from the United Nations refugee agency, particularly those working with Syrian and Palestinian refugees, as well as Jordanian government officials. The overarching conclusion of these meetings was clear: Jordan enjoys a high level of esteem within the European Union.

Such recognition did not emerge by chance. Rather, it is the result of decades of sustained cooperation and commitment from both sides, culminating in the comprehensive strategic partnership that now binds Jordan and the EU. Formal cooperation began with the signing of the Association Agreement in 1997, which entered into force in May 2002, while broader diplomatic engagement dates back to the first cooperation agreement signed in 1977.

Some may ask what value remains in discussing human rights today when, for years, international standards in this field have been openly disregarded. This is evident not only in the actions of the Israeli occupation but also in conflicts among rival Arab factions within countries such as Sudan and Yemen, as well as in confrontations involving regional powers with centuries-old neighboring ties, as seen in the tensions and conflicts involving Iran and the United States.

This concern was echoed during Ollongren's meetings. Participants stressed that the problem does not lie in the international human rights framework itself or in its legal texts, but rather in the inability of those laws and conventions to compel violators to abandon their abuses and violations against civilians in this part of the world.

Today, a growing lack of confidence in the system is increasingly visible, particularly among younger generations. For years, international and local activists have worked to instill principles of equality, justice, and fundamental human rights among young people, aiming to nurture a generation that embraces these values not merely as slogans but as principles to be embedded within their societies.

The visit underscored the responsibility of international actors that continue to believe in and defend the international order, foremost among them the European Union and its member states. The rule of law and its effective application remain essential to safeguarding the interests of peoples and promoting global stability, especially amid the unprecedented political, security, economic, and social transformations unfolding across the region.

The scale and intensity of accelerating violations have become intolerable. The warning bells have long since passed. In many countries, civilians are no longer striving for prosperity but simply for survival. Freedom of expression, justice, equality, and other fundamental rights increasingly seem like relics of a distant past. Today, people are searching for the most basic necessities: the right to life, food, water, healthcare, and education. In simple terms, they are fighting for the essentials of human existence.

This reality has deepened the gap in public confidence regarding the effectiveness of the international system. Humanitarian crises and armed conflicts continue unabated across multiple regions, while the international community has not succeeded, at least to the extent required, in protecting civilians during armed conflicts, as the European representative herself acknowledged.

Yet it would be illogical to allow this bleak outlook to close the discussion altogether. Jordan's official institutions, alongside civil society organizations and media outlets, continue to emphasize the importance of refusing to surrender to the realities of conflict, war, and crisis. This remains crucial. It would be unreasonable for Jordan to retreat from the progress it has achieved in the field of human rights, however modest some of those achievements may be. Open and transparent dialogue among all stakeholders must continue, and we, as media professionals, civil society actors, and public institutions, must honestly identify shortcomings and work collectively to address them.

Jordan, and arguably no country in the region, could continue advancing the broader human rights agenda without meaningful international support from partners such as the European Union. Over the decades, through both public and private positions that have often proven significant and influential, the EU has demonstrated its commitment to preserving and building upon Europe's human rights legacy in cooperation with partners worldwide, particularly in this region and especially with Jordan.

What the EU human rights representative, together with the European Union Ambassador to Jordan, Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, emphasized, namely that human rights are universal, indivisible principles that must be applied fairly and equally to all, offers an ongoing opportunity for Jordan and its regional partners to reassess their working methods and strategic approaches. Such reflection can help restore momentum to these issues, moving them from closed drawers and policy papers into practical implementation across all sectors of society, in every region and under all circumstances.

It is no longer acceptable to justify shortcomings in certain human rights areas by pointing to difficult surrounding conditions. Indeed, such circumstances make it even more important to keep human rights principles alive, effective, and resilient against regression. After all, light is most visible when darkness is at its deepest.