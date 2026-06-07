MENAFN - Amman Net) Jordan's gas reserves may reach tens of trillions of cubic feet Risha Gas Field, a national success story with production set to rise Sarhan and Jafr, promising prospects for future oil discoveries" />Energy Expert: Jordan Possesses Vast Gas, Oil, and Mineral Wealth Capable of Transforming It into One of the Arab World's Richest Nations | موقع عمان نتتجاوز إلى المحتوى الرئيسي البث المباشر موقع عمان نت

الموقع الرسمي لراديو البلد

أخبار تقارير مقالات تحقيقات فيديو راديو البلد مشاريع نشاطات ومقابلات بودكاست عمان نت لايت English

إدارة ترخيص السواقين والمركبات تنفي وجود أي رفع على رسوم ترخيص السيارات الكهربائية الخاصة، مؤكداً أن الرسوم الجديدة طُبقت فقط على فئة البيكبات والفانات الكهربائية للنقل المشترك وزارة الاقتصاد الرقمي والريادة، تطلق باقة "الطالب الجامعي" في مراكز الخدمات الحكومية، والتي تشمل مجموعة من الخدمات الدوريات الخارجية تتعامل يوم أمس مع حادث تدهور لمركبة شحن على طريق الممر التنموي، أدى إلى وفاة السائق متأثراً بإصابته استشهاد صياد، صباح الأحد، برصاص جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في بحر دير البلح، وسط قطاع غزة جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يعلن مساء السبت، مقتل اثنين من عناصره في جنوب لبنان يكون الطقس الأحد صيفيا معتدل الحرارة في أغلب المناطق، وحارا نسبيا إلى حار في الأغوار والبحر الميت والعقبة

Jordan's gas reserves may reach tens of trillions of cubic feet Risha Gas Field, a national success story with production set to rise Sarhan and Jafr, promising prospects for future oil discoveries Oil shale, a strategic treasure stretching across vast areas of the Kingdom Silica and basalt, valuable resources found above ground before beneath it Copper, gold, and lithium, minerals that could reshape the economic landscape Why have Jordan's natural resources not been fully developed? Al-Tahrawi: The dissolution of the Natural Resources Authority weakened exploration efforts World-class Jordanian expertise awaits greater utilization Mining and energy investment between opportunities and challenges Resources capable of reducing public debt and boosting state revenues Could Jordan become a gas-exporting nation in the future? Calls for rebuilding specialized geological exploration institutions A historic opportunity for the Jordanian economy Al-Tahrawi: If we invest our resources wisely, Jordan could become one of the region's wealthiest countries

Main navigationأدخل بعض الكلمات المفتاحية. موجز راديو البلد× أدخل بعض الكلمات المفتاحية. Energy Expert: Jordan Possesses Vast Gas, Oil, and Mineral Wealth Capable of Transforming It into One of the Arab World's Richest Nations Al-Tahrawi to Radio Al-Balad: Jordan Holds Resources Beyond What Many Can Imagine 06/07/2026 - 21:39 by: Mohammad Ersan

Energy and petroleum expert Engineer Mubarak Al-Tahrawi stated in remarks to Radio Al-Balad that Jordan possesses enormous reserves of gas, oil, and minerals that have yet to be developed in a manner commensurate with their potential. He argued that the scientific and strategic exploitation of these resources could bring about a profound transformation of the national economy and place the Kingdom among the wealthiest countries in the region.

"Jordan has gas resources far greater than many imagine, oil discoveries are yet to come, God willing, and mineral wealth capable of making us one of the richest Arab countries. If these resources are properly invested, a Jordanian passport could become highly sought after," Al-Tahrawi said, stressing that the Kingdom possesses all the ingredients necessary for such an economic transformation if supported by the right policies and implementation plans.

One of Jordan's most prominent experts in the oil and gas sector, Al-Tahrawi challenged the long-standing narrative portraying Jordan as a resource-poor country. Speaking during an appearance on Radio Al-Balad's program Your Voice Is Heard, he emphasized that Jordan is rich in energy resources and mineral wealth, much of which remains either undeveloped or insufficiently explored to unlock its full economic potential.

He noted that Jordan's resource base extends well beyond oil and gas to include a range of strategic minerals and industrial raw materials that are increasingly important in the global economy, including silica, basalt, kaolin, feldspar, copper, gold, uranium, and lithium, in addition to substantial oil shale reserves.

According to Al-Tahrawi, Jordanian silica sand ranks among the highest quality in the world and is used in advanced industries such as electronics, semiconductors, and microchip manufacturing, as well as dozens of other rapidly expanding industrial sectors.

He added that the Kingdom's extensive basalt deposits represent an important industrial resource capable of supporting advanced manufacturing industries. Meanwhile, Jordan's vast oil shale reserves extend from the Risha area in the east to the Sarhan region, containing significant quantities of unconventional oil and gas.

Massive Gas Potential

On the gas front, Al-Tahrawi revealed that available studies indicate potential unconventional gas reserves exceeding 60 trillion cubic feet, while some estimates place the figure as high as 90 trillion cubic feet.

He explained that these estimates do not include the conventional reserves of the Risha Gas Field, suggesting that Jordan's total gas resources could be substantially larger than currently reported.

Al-Tahrawi described the Risha Basin as a national success story, noting that studies identifying approximately 14 trillion cubic feet of gas covered only a limited portion of the geological basin, representing less than one-quarter of its total area.

Expanding exploration and assessment activities across the entire basin, he argued, could increase estimated reserves to three or even four times the currently announced figure.

He further noted that the Risha Field development program is progressing steadily, with dozens of new wells being drilled to boost domestic gas production over the coming years.

According to Al-Tahrawi, current production from the Risha Field has reached approximately 80 million cubic feet per day, compared with significantly lower levels in previous years. He expects continued drilling and development efforts to raise output to around 400 million cubic feet per day or more in the future.

Sarhan and Jafr: Promising Oil Prospects

Turning to oil exploration, Al-Tahrawi described the Sarhan and Jafr regions as among Jordan's most promising areas for future petroleum discoveries.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Energy has recently completed advanced three-dimensional seismic surveys in the area, representing a major step forward from earlier exploration efforts that relied primarily on two-dimensional data.

While geological indicators are encouraging, he stressed that successful petroleum projects depend on rigorous scientific methodologies, including high-quality studies, proper well-site selection, and effective drilling design.

If managed according to international best practices in exploration and production, Jordan could achieve significant and commercially viable discoveries in these regions, he said.

Strategic Minerals Await Investment

In the mining sector, Al-Tahrawi argued that Jordan is exceptionally well-positioned to benefit from rising global demand for strategic minerals essential to the green economy and modern technology industries.

He highlighted promising indications of copper deposits in the Abu Khushaybah area, along with the potential presence of economically valuable associated minerals, including gold.

Al-Tahrawi also emphasized the growing importance of lithium, a critical component in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems, noting that positive indicators suggest commercially viable quantities may exist in southern Jordan.

Rebuilding the Exploration Framework

Al-Tahrawi believes that one of the principal obstacles facing the development of Jordan's natural resources is the absence of a specialized national institution dedicated to managing geological studies and exploration activities.

He argued that the dissolution of the Natural Resources Authority in 2012 resulted in the loss of valuable technical expertise and institutional capacity required to manage the country's oil, gas, and mining sectors effectively.

As a result, he called for the establishment of a modern national framework capable of leading exploration and resource development efforts.

Jordan possesses highly qualified engineering and geological professionals whose expertise is recognized both regionally and internationally, he said. The challenge lies in creating the institutional environment necessary to harness these capabilities for the benefit of the national economy.

A Historic Economic Opportunity

Al-Tahrawi concluded by stressing that Jordan's natural resource sector is about far more than producing oil and gas. It represents a comprehensive national development project capable of driving economic growth, creating jobs, attracting investment, and increasing public revenues.

He argued that Jordan stands before a historic opportunity to capitalize on its natural wealth, adding that successful development of these resources could bring about a major economic transformation over the coming decades if pursued through a long-term strategic vision grounded in science, expertise, and sound planning.