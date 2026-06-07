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Technology Empowers Buddhist Wisdom: Netdragon Websoft (Hong Kong) Debuts A Suite Of Digital Buddhist Products At The 21St UN Vesak Day
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 June 2026 - On May 29, the commemorative event for the 21st United Nations Vesak Day was grandly convened at the United Nations Conference Centre (UNCC) in Bangkok. NetDragon Websoft (Hong Kong) consistently applies state-of-the-art digital technologies to advance the digital transformation and global promotion of Buddhist culture. As the world's sole tech company invited to showcase at the UN Vesak Day for ten straight years, it presented an array of digital products at this year's event.
Debut of In-house Developed Products, Including Dharma AI-Agent and All-in-one Digital Terminals
At its Bangkok UNCC exhibition booth, NetDragon presented its full lineup of self-developed digital solutions, demonstrating real-world applications of large language models, multimodal interaction and artificial intelligence in Buddhist cultural promotion and digital meditation. Headlining the showcase was Dharma AI-Agent, an all-in-one intelligent tool platform unveiled to the public for the first time. Live demonstrations featured core practical capabilities including one-click AI generation of images, texts and videos, instant cross-platform social media distribution and traffic generation, intelligent pastoral care for devotees, and full-spectrum SaaS operation and maintenance for Buddhist monasteries.
The Most Ven. Phrabrahmapundit Visits the Booth and Commends Tech-driven Dharma Propagation
During the event, The Most Ven. Phrabrahmapundit paid a special visit to NetDragon's exhibition stand to inspect Dharma AI-Agent in detail and spoke highly of the company's innovative achievements in advancing Dharma dissemination through digital technology.
Mi Xiong, CEO of the Thailand National Digital Buddhism Innovation & Research Center and General Manager of NetDragon's Digital Life Education Division, remarked in an interview: "Following Thailand's 2023–2037 Buddhist development roadmap, we help its Supreme Sangha Council deliver national digital Buddhism plans and launched the country's first official digital Buddhism center setting Theravada digital standards. Through UN Vesak, we'll cooperate with global Buddhist groups, upgrade Dharma AI-Agent and AI meditation tools to ease scripture promotion and advance Buddhist modernization and globalization, boosting cross-cultural communication and global sustainability."
The harmonious integration of technological advancement and Buddhist humanistic philosophy perfectly embodies this year's conference theme: The Role of Buddhist Wisdom in Advancing Global Sustainable Development and Building a Shared Future for Mankind.
Virtual Tour of Wat Prayoon:
Online Donations for Wat Prayoon:
Debut of In-house Developed Products, Including Dharma AI-Agent and All-in-one Digital Terminals
At its Bangkok UNCC exhibition booth, NetDragon presented its full lineup of self-developed digital solutions, demonstrating real-world applications of large language models, multimodal interaction and artificial intelligence in Buddhist cultural promotion and digital meditation. Headlining the showcase was Dharma AI-Agent, an all-in-one intelligent tool platform unveiled to the public for the first time. Live demonstrations featured core practical capabilities including one-click AI generation of images, texts and videos, instant cross-platform social media distribution and traffic generation, intelligent pastoral care for devotees, and full-spectrum SaaS operation and maintenance for Buddhist monasteries.
The Most Ven. Phrabrahmapundit Visits the Booth and Commends Tech-driven Dharma Propagation
During the event, The Most Ven. Phrabrahmapundit paid a special visit to NetDragon's exhibition stand to inspect Dharma AI-Agent in detail and spoke highly of the company's innovative achievements in advancing Dharma dissemination through digital technology.
Mi Xiong, CEO of the Thailand National Digital Buddhism Innovation & Research Center and General Manager of NetDragon's Digital Life Education Division, remarked in an interview: "Following Thailand's 2023–2037 Buddhist development roadmap, we help its Supreme Sangha Council deliver national digital Buddhism plans and launched the country's first official digital Buddhism center setting Theravada digital standards. Through UN Vesak, we'll cooperate with global Buddhist groups, upgrade Dharma AI-Agent and AI meditation tools to ease scripture promotion and advance Buddhist modernization and globalization, boosting cross-cultural communication and global sustainability."
The harmonious integration of technological advancement and Buddhist humanistic philosophy perfectly embodies this year's conference theme: The Role of Buddhist Wisdom in Advancing Global Sustainable Development and Building a Shared Future for Mankind.
Virtual Tour of Wat Prayoon:
Online Donations for Wat Prayoon:
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